‘There’s worse to come’: Transport boss predicts surge in demand for emergency food in 2022

A food wholesaler and distributor has warned looming price increases next year could heap more pressure on struggling families.

Gary Williamson, managing director of Inverness-based family firm Williamson Foodservice, said he expects costs to go up next year, meaning more people will be forced to turn to foodbanks for help.

Williamson Foodservice is one of several companies that helps foodbank charity Cfine get its donations from Aberdeen to Inverness, Caithness, Sutherland, Lochaber and the islands.

Pallets loaded with food and toiletries are sent by lorry and ferry to reach those most in need – and Mr Williamson said he has noticed an increase in demand in recent months.

His firm – a fruit and vegetable distributor and wholesaler for the catering and retail industry – first teamed up with Cfine during the first lockdown last year.

They deliver the pallets to the Caithness and Sutherland areas, with drop-off points including Scourie, Lochinver and Kinlochbervie.

‘It makes sense for us to be involved’

Mr Williamson said: “When Cfine approached us, we had capacity to take the pallets as we were still running vehicles as we needed to supply rural retail businesses. We had lots of space.

“We’re happy to do and we’ve never made any money from it – it makes sense for us to be involved.

“Cfine let us know when they’ve got items ready to go and we look at our driver schedule and fit it in.

“It can range from one to four pallets.”

But Mr Williamson believes this will go up in 2022 as people struggle to cope with increased living and energy costs.

“Food inflation hasn’t really materialised to a great extent yet, but I think it’s coming,” he said. “This year hasn’t been as bad as we thought but there’s worse to come in the new year. A lot of companies have been able to protect customers so far but soon they’re going to be forced to pass their increased costs on from January, so I think we’ll see a greater number of pallets as foodbanks face more demand, unfortunately.”

The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 has teamed up with Cfine for the Big Christmas Food Appeal, which aims to shine a light on food poverty and the help available to people from all backgrounds.

We’re working to raise awareness of the work foodbanks do, and the incredible efforts the team make to ensure food and toiletries get to where they’re needed most.

Huge operation to get food to where it is needed the most

ARR Craib is another big supporter of the foodbank charity’s work, transporting items from Aberdeen to Inverness on a regular basis.

Graeme Mitchell, general manager of the pallet network, said it was important everyone “does their bit” to help vulnerable people in their communities.

“We started doing a pallet a week, now it’s roughly four or five large pallets a fortnight,” he said. “Even if it was 10 it wouldn’t bother me – we’re helping a great cause.

“We get regular updates on the difference we’re helping to make. Our drivers are aware they’re doing their bit for charity but it’s not just them, it’s the people in our warehouses and the forklift drivers who see the items in the pallets who are also helping.”

ARR Craib transports items from its base in Aberdeen up the A96 Inverness, where it is distributed among other hauliers, such as Skye Express; MacLean Transport, which take goods to Lochaber; and DR MacLeod, which takes it via ferry to Stornoway.

Mr Mitchell, who has worked for the firm for 11 years, added: “It’s key that everyone does their bit.”

Drivers know they’re doing good for communities they live in

Dave Neil, northern isles manager for JBT – which transports Cfine donations to Orkney and Shetland – agreed, and admitted he has also noticed an increase in the donations required for the islands.

Pallets destined for Shetland go from JBT’s Altens depot right onto the ferry to Lerwick, while those for Orkney are picked up in Inverness and driven up the A9 to Gills Bay or Scrabster, where they are shipped across to Kirkwall.

“I certainly have noticed an increase in demand during the pandemic,” Mr Neil said.

“We deliver the pallets roughly about once a month, and it’s about six – Orkney takes a little less than Shetland, which is regularly four to six pallets.

“These boxes are 3ft by 4ft and are 5ft tall, loaded with food and toiletries. You can see the mix of items that’s needed.

“Our drivers are aware of what they’re carrying, and know they’re taking produce to foodbanks on a charitable basis – they get a buzz knowing they’re doing something to help the local community.”