Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Youngsters at Highland school to tuck into Christmas cake donated by Duke of Rothesay

By Iain Grant
December 13, 2021, 4:07 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 4:09 pm
The Duke of Rothesay has donated the cake to the school, keeping up a tradition started by the Queen Mother 66 years ago
The Duke of Rothesay has donated the cake to the school, keeping up a tradition started by the Queen Mother 66 years ago

The pandemic has again failed to break a 66-year festive link between a Highland primary school and the Royal family.

Pupils at Crossroads School – the most northerly on the British mainland – look forward to getting a Christmas cake from Prince Charles every year.

The tradition was started after the Queen Mother bought the Castle of Mey and had her staff at Clarence House bake a cake for the kids at Dunnet School.

It continued after Dunnet was replaced by Crossroads in 1969, and after the Queen Mum died in 2002 when the Duke of Rothesay took over.

In recent years, the heir-to-the-throne has arranged for the cake to be baked and decorated at the Caithness castle, which he uses as a summer holiday getaway.

Crossroads’ youngest pupil, Ellie Fogarty-Macdonald, five, and the oldest, 11-year-old Christina Page, get a sneak preview of the cake. Pic supplied by Grant News Agency

Wreath design allows kids to tuck in despite Covid

Coronavirus-enforced restrictions had put a big question mark over whether the treat would be possible but, as last year, a safe way to retain the tradition was found.

Jenny Dunnet basked the cake at the castle and delivered it today ahead of the formal unveiling at the school’s Christmas lunch tomorrow. It will be divided up between the 13 pupils.

In the shape of a red and green traditional Christmas wreath, it features 13 decorations – one for each pupil.

Crossroads head teacher Pauline Pearson said: “If it was going to be the usual big cake, we would have had to quarantine it after it arrived.

“But Jenny has made it so the cake easily separates into discrete sections for the pupils to take away.”

“We’re again very grateful to His Royal Highness for the cake and the children’s faces lit up when we showed it to them.”

The pupils will send thank you letters to Clarence House and pictures of themselves enjoying their pieces of cake.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal