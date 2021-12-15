Kirkwall Ba’ cancelled as organisers try to protect wider community from Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

An ancient island mass street match – first thought to have been played by Viking invaders – has been cancelled for the second year running due to Covid.

Organisers have called off the Kirkwall Ba’ amid the growing concern about Omicron.

The game, which was scheduled for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, is a battle between two teams – the Uppies and the Doonies – to get a handmade leather ball to their respective goals at either end of the town.

The only other times it has been cancelled was during World War I and II.

In a statement, the Ba’ committee said it had not been an “easy decision”, but they had to protect the wider community.

“The Kirkwall Ba’ Committee has decided not to continue with preparations for this season’s games,” they said.

“The committee and players had hoped that the games would go ahead under Covid guidelines previously in place involving self-testing and vaccination for outdoor activities.

“The Scottish Government guidance effective from December 11 introduced a change in household self-isolation and close contacts. This change means that in the event of a single household member testing positive, all household members should isolate for 10 days irrespective of their vaccination status or negative PCR test result.

“This could create potentially difficult consequences for individuals, families, businesses and members of emergency services. The implications for our community under these circumstances have to be taken into consideration when deciding whether to continue with this years’ games.

“The Ba’ remains an integral part of Kirkwall’s traditions and heritage and its long term future must be protected and ensured. We thank all the members of the community who have demonstrated support throughout the last two years and we will continue to work to ensure next year’s games can be played.”

The game has its origins in the Norse era and has been held in its present form since around 1850.

The Kirkwall Ba’ game has been played on the streets of the town for hundreds of years.

Around 300 people are involved in the mass scrum that lasts on average five hours and can attract around 1,000 spectators.