‘Vulnerable’ missing London teen could be in north-east

A missing teenager from South London may have travelled to the north-east, police have said.

Louis Hawley, 16, has been reported missing from his home in Croydon and is currently being searched for by the Metropolitan police service.

Officers in the area have described Louis as a “vulnerable” missing person who is believed to frequent Aberdeen, Carshalton in South London and Wallington near his Croydon home.

Grampian police have shared the appeal on behalf of the Metropolitan police.

Can you help? Have you seen Louis? He is supected to be in our Divisional area. Please 📞 101 (& ask for @metpoliceuk) quoting 20MIS037853 with any information. https://t.co/LnR5fdbyVN — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 15, 2021

Any information on his whereabouts can be reported on 101, quoting 20MIS037853.