Man who died in A90 crash named by police as 62-year-old John Grover

The man who died following a crash on the A90 between Aberdeen and Ellon last Thursday has been named as John Grover from New Pitsligo.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after his car hit a silver Ford Transit van on the road near Foveran.

Police were called to the incident at 3.20pm, and the stretch of road was closed from the junction with the A92 towards Balmedie.

It was reopened almost eight hours later, at 11pm.

An investigation into the crash continues, with officers calling for those who may have around the scene at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “The thoughts of everyone at Police Scotland are with John’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.

“Enquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and we are keen to speak to anyone who was driving at, or near, the location who has not already been spoken to by an officer.

“Anyone who can help our enquiries can call 101, quoting reference 2010 of 16 December.”