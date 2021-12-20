Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man who died in A90 crash named by police as 62-year-old John Grover

By Craig Munro
December 20, 2021, 1:08 pm Updated: December 20, 2021, 6:54 pm
John Grover, 62, from New Pitsligo.
John Grover, 62, from New Pitsligo.

The man who died following a crash on the A90 between Aberdeen and Ellon last Thursday has been named as John Grover from New Pitsligo.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after his car hit a silver Ford Transit van on the road near Foveran.

Police were called to the incident at 3.20pm, and the stretch of road was closed from the junction with the A92 towards Balmedie.

It was reopened almost eight hours later, at 11pm.

An investigation into the crash continues, with officers calling for those who may have around the scene at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “The thoughts of everyone at Police Scotland are with John’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.

“Enquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and we are keen to speak to anyone who was driving at, or near, the location who has not already been spoken to by an officer.

“Anyone who can help our enquiries can call 101, quoting reference 2010 of 16 December.”

