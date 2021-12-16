Emergency services attend crash on A90 near Blackdog

An error occurred. Please try again.

A major north-east road has been closed following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road, north of Blackdog, at about 3.20pm.

It is believed an air ambulance is in attendance.

The road has been shut at the junction of the A92 Balmedie road.

The A90 is currently closed northbound at the Junction with the A92 near Balmeddie, due to an ongoing RTC, a diversion is in place Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 16 December 2021

Traffic Scotland has advised that significant tailbacks are likely in both directions.

It is not currently known how many vehicles are involved in the incident or if anyone has been injured.

More to follow.

For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE.