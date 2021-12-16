Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emergency services attend crash on A90 near Blackdog

By Daniel Boal
December 16, 2021, 4:46 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 5:01 pm
The A90 is shut at its junction with the A92 at Balmedie
A major north-east road has been closed following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road, north of Blackdog, at about 3.20pm.

It is believed an air ambulance is in attendance.

The road has been shut at the junction of the A92 Balmedie road.

The A90 is currently closed northbound at the Junction with the A92 near Balmeddie, due to an ongoing RTC, a diversion is in place

Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 16 December 2021

Traffic Scotland has advised that significant tailbacks are likely in both directions.

It is not currently known how many vehicles are involved in the incident or if anyone has been injured.

More to follow. 

