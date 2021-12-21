Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s a bit like Santa coming’ – Orkney councillors agree one-off funding for 17 projects

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
December 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Projects around Orkney have received a pre-Christmas windfall after councillors agreed to spend £8.24 million in unallocated funds.

The islands council received additional cash after claiming for loss of income funding.

It meant the authority was left with an unallocated £8.24million, free from any restrictions on how to spend it.

Interim executive director of finance Gareth Waterson said: “Sitting on that funding doesn’t do anyone any good and we need to try to get that into the community.”

Where is the money going?

A list of 17 projects was presented to councillors at a special meeting of the policy and resources committee.

This ranges from channelling £300,000 toward helping cultural events hit by the pandemic to putting £1,000,000 towards the Kirkwall town centre regeneration project.

It also includes £300,000 for housing grants, £400,000 to upgrade council computer systems, and £500,000 for new IT equipment for schools.

The council’s play park equipment renewal fund is to receive £500,000 and a similar amount will be used to build a storage barn for road salt at Cursiter Quarry.

Money for library heating, IT in schools and paths network

Other uses for the money include installing a ground source heat pump at Orkney Library, clearing ditches and offlets to deal with surface water on roads, a tourism infrastructure fund, and developing the county’s core path and cycle path network.

Councillors welcomed the spending plans. Dr Stephen Clackson commented: “It’s a bit like Santa coming.”

Councillor Leslie Manson

Councillor Leslie Manson said: “I congratulate [the council officers] for the way they’ve kept their ear to the ground and assessed the range of post-Covid needs that clearly exist in our community.”

A few councillors supported £500,000 being used for islands and rural housing. With building costs higher in the outer islands, councillor Rachael King asked how far this would go.

£1 million for Kirkwall town centre regeneration project

Mr Waterson said the council hopes to work with the islands’ development trusts to build two new houses per trust.

Council leader James Stockan said they will also be looking to work with islands that do not have a trust.

Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan

In addition, councillors agreed that £33,500 should be spent on work to help the Kirkwall Regeneration project get to the planning stage.

Councillor Stockan added: “With the Scottish Government looking at our reserves, it’s important we get the spend made.

“If we end up with more at the end of the year, we could end up with a challenge.”

