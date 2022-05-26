£1.9m of new investment to help improve places across Aberdeenshire announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£1.9m of new investment to help improve places across Aberdeenshire announced

By Chris Cromar
May 26, 2022, 3:55 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 6:00 pm
£1.9m will be shared between nine Aberdeenshire organisations. Picture by Mhorvan Park/DCT Media.
Nine local projects aimed at improving communities and places across Aberdeenshire have been given a share of £1.9million.

The cash will be used to improve and expand local facilities, such as Alford Valley Community Railway and Ellon Wheel Park.

The funding has been awarded from the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Programme (PBIP).

Tarlair Pavilion, Macduff. Supplied by Colin Rennie/DCT Media.

Among the groups celebrating are Friends of Tarlair, who are working to restore the art deco pavilion and historic pool. 

They have been granted £367,209 towards the rescue of the pavilion.

A total of £300k has been awarded to North East Scotland Preservation Trust as part of the Fraserburgh Hotel Project, which is located in the town’s Broad Street.

The funding will be used for the latest phase of the conversion of the former Clydesdale Bank into an extension to the hotel building that has now been completed in the neighbouring John Trail building.

This phase will consist of work to underpin the wall that will house the lift pit, construct a new courtyard restaurant and to strip out the ground and first floor.

Fraserburgh Hotel Project. Supplied by North East Scotland Preservation Trust.

‘We’re delighted’

Paul Higson, North East Scotland Preservation Trust’s project director, said: “We’re delighted, it allows us to develop a further phase on the project and we’re hoping to get started as soon as possible.

“We’re very grateful to Aberdeenshire Council for offering us this support.”

Funding has also been been allocated to:

    • Alford Valley Community Railway – £165,000
    • Clerkhill Public Realm scheme, Peterhead (Aberdeenshire Council) – £234,000
    • Ellon Wheel Park (Ellon Wheel Park Group) – £243,790
    • Haughton Country Park – Improving the Visitor Experience, Alford (Aberdeenshire Council) – £203,000
    • Haughton Park Bike Pump Track & All Ability Trails, Alford (Friends of Haughton Park) – £200,000
    • Huntly Town Centre Community CCTV (Huntly Community Council) – £76,869
    • Localised E-commerce App, Inverurie (We Are Inverurie Bid) – £110,000
What the Ellon Wheel Park could look like. Supplied by Colin Allanach

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee chairman John Crawley said: “Once again we are seeing a wide range of fascinating community projects being supported by the Place Based Investment Programme which will help create more inviting, accessible and resilient attractions across the region.

“From improvements to the wonderful Alford Valley Community Railway to the rejuvenation of the iconic art-deco lido pavilion at Tarlair, these funds will help community groups create vibrant, successful places for local residents and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.”

