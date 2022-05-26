£1.9m of new investment to help improve places across Aberdeenshire announced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nine local projects aimed at improving communities and places across Aberdeenshire have been given a share of £1.9million.

The cash will be used to improve and expand local facilities, such as Alford Valley Community Railway and Ellon Wheel Park.

The funding has been awarded from the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Programme (PBIP).

Among the groups celebrating are Friends of Tarlair, who are working to restore the art deco pavilion and historic pool.

They have been granted £367,209 towards the rescue of the pavilion.

A total of £300k has been awarded to North East Scotland Preservation Trust as part of the Fraserburgh Hotel Project, which is located in the town’s Broad Street.

The funding will be used for the latest phase of the conversion of the former Clydesdale Bank into an extension to the hotel building that has now been completed in the neighbouring John Trail building.

This phase will consist of work to underpin the wall that will house the lift pit, construct a new courtyard restaurant and to strip out the ground and first floor.

‘We’re delighted’

Paul Higson, North East Scotland Preservation Trust’s project director, said: “We’re delighted, it allows us to develop a further phase on the project and we’re hoping to get started as soon as possible.

“We’re very grateful to Aberdeenshire Council for offering us this support.”

Funding has also been been allocated to:

Alford Valley Community Railway – £165,000 Clerkhill Public Realm scheme, Peterhead (Aberdeenshire Council) – £234,000 Ellon Wheel Park (Ellon Wheel Park Group) – £243,790 Haughton Country Park – Improving the Visitor Experience, Alford (Aberdeenshire Council) – £203,000 Haughton Park Bike Pump Track & All Ability Trails, Alford (Friends of Haughton Park) – £200,000 Huntly Town Centre Community CCTV (Huntly Community Council) – £76,869 Localised E-commerce App, Inverurie (We Are Inverurie Bid) – £110,000



Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee chairman John Crawley said: “Once again we are seeing a wide range of fascinating community projects being supported by the Place Based Investment Programme which will help create more inviting, accessible and resilient attractions across the region.

“From improvements to the wonderful Alford Valley Community Railway to the rejuvenation of the iconic art-deco lido pavilion at Tarlair, these funds will help community groups create vibrant, successful places for local residents and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.”