Police attend three-vehicle crash on the A947 near Fyvie By Cameron Roy May 31, 2022, 7:51 pm 0 The A947 junction with the B9005 is where the crash took place. Photo from Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have attended a three-vehicle crash on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road. Emergency services were called to the incident, near the junction with B9005 Fyvie to Ellon, near Andrewsford at about 5.20pm. Fire crews were not required. There is no indication of any injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Woman taken to hospital following South Deeside Road crash Emergency crews attend two-vehicle crash in Portsoy Man arrested following three-car crash near Middleton of Potterton A90 near Stonehaven cleared following earlier four-car crash