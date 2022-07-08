Walker with map but no compass rescued after getting lost in mist at Glenfeshie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Walker with map but no compass rescued after getting lost in mist at Glenfeshie

By Mike Merritt
July 8, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 3:54 pm
Eight members of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were called to the job in Glenfeshie. Supplied pic.
A 67-year-old man who did not have a compass and got lost nearly 3,500ft up a mountain has been rescued in the Cairngorms.

The walker was on the summit of Carn Ban Mor in Glenfeshie when he became disorientated in thick cloud, rain and wind on Thursday night.

The man, from the Worcester area, raised the alarm at about 6pm.

Eight members of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were able to track him down, and although a “bit cold” he was in good spirits and they were able to take him to safety.

‘He tried to get off the hill three times’

Deputy team leader Willie Anderson said: “He was up for a few days hill walking and went up Carn Ban Mor and got lost in the mist. He wandered about. He had a map but no compass and the mist came in.

“He tried to get off the hill three times but just get lost. Although the morning was fine it clouded over in the afternoon and it caught him out.

“He was not sure he was going in the right direction.

“We found the man on the summit, so basically we went up and escorted him off the hill and back to his car. He was fine.

“He realised he had a good marker with the cairn and he did not want to lose that which made our job a lot easier rather than him wandering about.”

Cairngorm MRT leader Iain Cornfoot encouraged people to ensure they are properly equipped before heading into the hills.

He said: “The guy did not have a compass so if he been properly equipped he could have got himself down or it could have been a simpler rescue as we would have been able to talk him down.

“It might be summer but having the right equipment prevents people being caught out and makes life easier for us.”

