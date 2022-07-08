Walker with map but no compass rescued after getting lost in mist at Glenfeshie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 67-year-old man who did not have a compass and got lost nearly 3,500ft up a mountain has been rescued in the Cairngorms.

The walker was on the summit of Carn Ban Mor in Glenfeshie when he became disorientated in thick cloud, rain and wind on Thursday night.

The man, from the Worcester area, raised the alarm at about 6pm.

Eight members of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were able to track him down, and although a “bit cold” he was in good spirits and they were able to take him to safety.

‘He tried to get off the hill three times’

Deputy team leader Willie Anderson said: “He was up for a few days hill walking and went up Carn Ban Mor and got lost in the mist. He wandered about. He had a map but no compass and the mist came in.

“He tried to get off the hill three times but just get lost. Although the morning was fine it clouded over in the afternoon and it caught him out.

“He was not sure he was going in the right direction.

“We found the man on the summit, so basically we went up and escorted him off the hill and back to his car. He was fine.

“He realised he had a good marker with the cairn and he did not want to lose that which made our job a lot easier rather than him wandering about.”

Cairngorm MRT leader Iain Cornfoot encouraged people to ensure they are properly equipped before heading into the hills.

He said: “The guy did not have a compass so if he been properly equipped he could have got himself down or it could have been a simpler rescue as we would have been able to talk him down.

“It might be summer but having the right equipment prevents people being caught out and makes life easier for us.”