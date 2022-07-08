Aberdeen name Anthony Stewart as club captain for new season – as discussed on our Northern Goal podcast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Summer signing Anthony Stewart will captain Aberdeen for the new campaign.

The 29-year-old centre-back, who arrived on a free transfer from English League One Wycombe Wanderers, has been confirmed as skipper ahead of Sunday’s season-opener in the Premier Sports Cup against Peterhead at Balmoor.

Stewart wore the armband while impressing with his performance during the 7-1 friendly victory over Highland League Brechin City at Glebe Park on Wednesday, keeping it even once former captain Joe Lewis came on as a second half substitute.

This fuelled speculation Jim Goodwin would name the experienced defender as his new on-field lieutenant.

It was something which was discussed on the latest episode of our Northern Goal podcast (see link at bottom of page) – where the panellists outlined Stewart’s credentials for the captaincy.

🔴 ©️ The manager has confirmed that Anthony Stewart will be our captain for season 2022/23.#StandFree | @A_Stewart_5 pic.twitter.com/eXt03Hw886 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 8, 2022

At the end of last season, there was speculation midfielder Ross McCrorie could get the nod from Goodwin, with the Reds boss having moved quickly to give the 24-year-old an extended deal shortly after being appointed to the Aberdeen hotseat in March.

However, McCrorie has instead been named vice-captain for the new campaign.

