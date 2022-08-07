Weekend court roll – a serial rapist, a dirty protest and a crime caused by hip-hop By The crime and courts team August 7, 2022, 5:00 pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Sheriff Court court round-up Crime Inverness Sheriff Court More from News Members of Moray Council call on the body to officially back first LGBTQI+ Pride… How to get our new-look daily newsletter straight to your inbox 0 Cameron Stout on Big Brother's return: 'I entered as a joke and never thought… 0 GALLERY: A Royal time celebrated at Turriff Show Aberdeen fan view: Further evidence why loaning players from rivals is a self-limiting policy 1 Weekend court roll – a gangster granny and hot tub crime machine Second Orkney community fridge project opens in Stromness - will others now follow? 0 Probe as woman, 35, dies at Brechin flat Readers' Ombudsman: Charting the way forward to ensure trust in journalism 0 Society Awards 2022 gets nod from Scottish Parliament More from The Press & Journal Aberdeen Women beaten 3-1 by Hamilton Accies on opening day of SWPL 1 season AIG Women's Open: Louise Duncan has time to reflect on this second Women's Open… New purpose for disused Buckie museum, facilities at Speyside distillery and extension to Elgin… 0 David Knight: Undercover work is not enough to tackle drug crime - the Scottish… 0 Running out of summer holiday ideas? Try something different with this alternative list of… 0 Teens attacked group of strangers after taunting man over long hair