Society Awards 2022 deadline looms for Aberdeen event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’m all for a calm and measured approach in life, but have you got your entry in for The Society Awards, 2022?

If not, well not to be rude but get a move on.

The deadline for this glitzy event, held in association with Aberdeen Inspired, will close on August 21 at midnight.

We’ve already given you lovely people an extended deadline, but now the time has come to get planning for the next step.

Both myself and an expert team of judges, will be taking a look at all the entries in the coming weeks.

We’ve then got the unenviable job of compiling a shortlist, ready in time for the biggest party of the year.

The Society Awards will be held at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen, and we really couldn’t think of a better venue which will help us celebrate what the city is all about.

If you’ve been living under a rock, what are The Society Awards?

First launched in 2019, the awards aim to recognise and reward hard-working businesses within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s retail, well-being, lifestyle, food and drink sectors.

We’ve got new faces on the judging panel and we’ve even got some new categories, with 14 categories in total to choose from.

You can put in for multiple awards, not least because it’s free to enter.

We’ve been taking a look at the categories each week, so without further ado.

Most Adaptable Business of the Year – Sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village

We’re looking for a business in Aberdeen or the Shire which has a proven record of changing direction in order to adapt to the pressures of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Now as this is a new category, you can’t get some gems of wisdom from former winners.

But we’ll be on the lookout for businesses who really went that extra mile in order to thrive in the most difficult of circumstances.

We’re thinking of those who really developed their online presence in a bid to connect with their customers over lockdown, and of course, those whose takeaway offering became a fleeting moment of connection for many.

How you adapt is unique to your set of circumstances, so we’ll be looking for anyone who has made both big and small changes as a direct response to the pandemic.

This category is sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village, who of course know all about the good and the bad when it comes to the Covid 19 response.

Angela Hill of Aberdeen Sports Village said: “Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) is delighted to be supporting the return of the Society awards this year.

“These awards help with the promotion and celebration of local businesses, which is key for local economic success.

“The event also has a part in promoting positive health and wellbeing within the city and shire which is a key strategic goal for ASV and thus, we are thrilled to be on board as a sponsor.”

Up next is Newcomer of the Year, another new and quirky category.

Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial Services Ltd

Of course, the pandemic saw the closure of businesses, but we also witnessed some new names on the block.

To launch a new business at such a time is incredibly brave, and as suspected this category has already proved popular.

We’ve kept it simple; we’re looking for a new independent business in Aberdeen or the Shire which has been launched no earlier than January 2020.

The winner of this award will have an amazing story to tell with regards to setting up a new business during a pandemic.

Debbie Mitchell, Director at Atholl Scott Financial Services Ltd which has come on board to sponsor this category, is only too glad to get involved.

“We were delighted to be involved with the Society Awards, especially during a time when businesses were looking to move forwards from a challenging time,” she said.

“As a successful local firm, it is important for Atholl Scott Financial Services to be associated with celebrating the best of Aberdeen and the Shire.”

Society wouldn’t be Society without the food, and we’re pretty excited for this next category.

Food Business of the Year, Sponsored by Laings Directline

From producing their own products to serving up dishes using some of the best local produce, this award is for any business in Aberdeen or the Shire that satisfies the appetite of hungry north-east customers.

From small businesses or larger firms with products stocked in stores, to restaurants who have adapted their business models to continue trading through difficult times.

The winner of this category will be passionate about what they do and will have established an exciting brand with loyal customers. Not only will they champion what they do, but they will be adaptable to market trends too.

Mark Strachan, Creative Director at Laings Directline could not be more excited for the night in question.

“Laings Directline are delighted to be sponsoring the awards as they return post-pandemic,” said Mark.

“The awards celebrate the best of Aberdeen and Shire business and we’re looking forward to celebrating the successes of the North East.”

Amity Fish Company scooped this award in 2020, and Managing Director, Jimmy Buchan, is still on cloud nine.

“We were absolutely thrilled to be awarded Food Business of the Year in 2020, particularly during a year which changed our business so drastically,” said Jimmy.

“To be recognised by local awards such as Society means a lot as it not only helped raise our profile further to reach new potential customers but helped us develop great friendships with fellow nominees such as Smoke and Soul, Pigs Wings and Vegan Bay Baker.

“It was an honour to be shortlisted alongside them never mind win.

“We appreciate what Society does to put the spotlight on local businesses such as ours.”

We also have an exciting sponsor reveal.

Casual Coffee/Dining House sponsored by P&J Live

Now we’ve already taken a look at this category in previous editions, but another sponsor on board makes it even more exciting.

Louise Stewart, who is Interim Managing Director at P&J Live feels the same.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Casual Dining/Coffee House of the year category at the Society Awards 2022,” she said.

“At P&J Live, our team continuously strives to work closely with local suppliers who craft products made from Scotland’s wonderful natural larder.

“We are thrilled to recognise and celebrate all the fantastic innovations coming from these regional businesses.”

Want to be in with a chance of having your name called on the night?

Get entering at https://www.dctevents.com/event/societyawards/