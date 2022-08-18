First look at plans to rebuild Findhorn Foundation’s sanctuary after last year’s devastating fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Findhorn Foundation wants to rebuild their sanctuary which was burned down in a devastating fire.

The charity has revealed £260,000 plans to rebuild the building which was destroyed in a fire last year.

The original building which opened in April 1968 was at the heart of the community.

Now new images have shown what the Findhorn sanctuary rebuild could look like.

What are the plans?

The planned project will be built using windblown local timber.

This new building will seat just under 100 people. It proposed that there will be 36 chairs, 14 cushions and 50 bench seats.

The space is designed to fully accommodate weddings, christening, sacred

dance and other gatherings.

These drawings fully represent the form, shape and height of the building.

However, the development committee will be further fine-tuning the building as they receive feedback prior to completing documents for the Building Warrant.

It is still subject to planning consent and work is still ongoing with that.

Rebuilding efforts

The charity has already raised £190,000 in their fundraising mission for the Findhorn sanctuary rebuild.

It is hoped that the remaining £70,000 can be found soon to cover all the project costs.

John Talbott who is leading major efforts to rebuild the Moray eco-village previously spoke to us.

He returned to Moray after 18 years away in Australia, eight years of that at Narara eco-village in New South Wales.

Mr Talbott was involved in the major renovation and extension to the community centre in 1987.

Findhorn Foundation’s development committee chairman said: “We would like to make the meditation sanctuary a bigger space and have room for up to 100 people.

“Previously it could hold from 60 to 70 people but felt packed.

“Any support with the project would be greatly appreciated.”

What happened with the fire?

On April 12, 2021, flames destroyed the community centre and main meditation sanctuary, leaving only charred supporting pillars and an external staircase of some of the oldest landmarks on the park.

The wooden hexagonal community centre building was home to large communal lunches and dinners with residents, shared Sunday singing sessions and workshops.

This blaze caused £400,000 of damage.

The Findhorn Foundation community was formed in the late 1960s and aims to inspire a positive future for humanity and the planet through inner guidance.

Earlier this year, bosses told us that kind-hearted donors contributing more than £1m helped them weather the fire and the pandemic.

