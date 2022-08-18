First look at plans to rebuild Findhorn Foundation’s sanctuary after last year’s devastating fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

First look at plans to rebuild Findhorn Foundation’s sanctuary after last year’s devastating fire

By Sean McAngus
August 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:52 am
What the new sanctuary could look like at Findhorn Foundation?
The Findhorn Foundation wants to rebuild their sanctuary which was burned down in a devastating fire.

The charity has revealed £260,000 plans to rebuild the building which was destroyed in a fire last year.

The original building which opened in April 1968 was at the heart of the community.

Now new images have shown what the Findhorn sanctuary rebuild could look like.

What are the plans?

The planned project will be built using windblown local timber.

This new building will seat just under 100 people. It proposed that there will be 36 chairs, 14 cushions and 50 bench seats.

The space is designed to fully accommodate weddings, christening, sacred
dance and other gatherings.

Proposed layout for the Findhorn Foundation new sanctuary.

These drawings fully represent the form, shape and height of the building.

However, the development committee will be further fine-tuning the building as they receive feedback prior to completing documents for the Building Warrant.

It is still subject to planning consent and work is still ongoing with that.

Rebuilding efforts

The charity has already raised £190,000 in their fundraising mission for the Findhorn sanctuary rebuild.

It is hoped that the remaining £70,000 can be found soon to cover all the project costs.

The old sanctuary which was burned down.

John Talbott who is leading major efforts to rebuild the Moray eco-village previously spoke to us.

He returned to Moray after 18 years away in Australia, eight years of that at Narara eco-village in New South Wales.

Mr Talbott was involved in the major renovation and extension to the community centre in 1987.

Findhorn Foundation’s development committee chairman said: “We would like to make the meditation sanctuary a bigger space and have room for up to 100 people.

“Previously it could hold from 60 to 70 people but felt packed.

“Any support with the project would be greatly appreciated.”

John L. Talbott is leading work to rebuild both buildings.

What happened with the fire?

Where the fire was set at Findhorn Foundation.
On April 12, 2021, flames destroyed the community centre and main meditation sanctuary, leaving only charred supporting pillars and an external staircase of some of the oldest landmarks on the park.

The wooden hexagonal community centre building was home to large communal lunches and dinners with residents, shared Sunday singing sessions and workshops.

This blaze caused £400,000 of damage.

Our coverage of the fire.

The Findhorn Foundation community was formed in the late 1960s and aims to inspire a positive future for humanity and the planet through inner guidance.

Earlier this year, bosses told us that kind-hearted donors contributing more than £1m helped them weather the fire and the pandemic.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE.

