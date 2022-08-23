Summer sees classic car theft risk rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Summer sees classic car theft risk rise

By Felicity Donohoe
August 23, 2022, 5:00 pm

While summer can be the perfect time for classic car enthusiasts to take their beloved vehicles for a spin or start working on restoration projects, the season also sees an increase in the risk of classic car theft

The warning comes as Tracker Network (UK) Ltd, the stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) expert, reminds owners that classic cars have peculiar vulnerabilities and lack modern day theft deterrents that increases their risk of being stolen.

If you have a garage, use it. If not, park a modern car in front of the classic car on the drive, as it is harder to steal

Classic cars typically lack the security features of modern cars and can be easily broken into, hotwired or towed away, and without sophisticated identification markings of newer cars, vehicle identities are much easier to alter, making them harder to trace.

Even worse, says Tracker, the majority of stolen classic cars will be stripped down for parts unless they are tracked and recovered within the first 24 hours of being stolen.

Museum in call for all-star Cortina cast

Clive Wain, head of police liaison at Tracker, said: “Although classic cars have always been a target for opportunistic thieves, they are gaining popularity with organised criminals due to their attractiveness as financial investments.

“Despite the warnings, many owners who have lovingly restored their pride and joy, fail to protect them with a tracking device, significantly reducing the chances of being reunited with the car in the event of it being stolen.

“For a small investment, a tracking device significantly increases the chances of a classic car being found and returned to its rightful owner. ”

Tracker’s Classic Car Security Tips

  • Park in busy or well-lit and attended car parks near CCTV
  • Never leave the keys in the car or garage
  • Ensure doors are locked, the sunroof and windows are closed
  • Don’t leave valuables such as phones and bags in view
  • If you have a garage, use it. If not, park a modern car in front of the classic car on the drive, as it is harder to steal
  • Invest in an immobiliser and Tracker device for added protection and to reduce insurance premiums
  • Fit a car alarm
  • At home, don’t keep keys in a place where they can be seen or accessed from outside

Andrew Martin: Jam sandwich put a sticky end to Stoney speeders’ ambitions

