Summer sees classic car theft risk rise

While summer can be the perfect time for classic car enthusiasts to take their beloved vehicles for a spin or start working on restoration projects, the season also sees an increase in the risk of classic car theft

The warning comes as Tracker Network (UK) Ltd, the stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) expert, reminds owners that classic cars have peculiar vulnerabilities and lack modern day theft deterrents that increases their risk of being stolen.

Classic cars typically lack the security features of modern cars and can be easily broken into, hotwired or towed away, and without sophisticated identification markings of newer cars, vehicle identities are much easier to alter, making them harder to trace.

Even worse, says Tracker, the majority of stolen classic cars will be stripped down for parts unless they are tracked and recovered within the first 24 hours of being stolen.

Clive Wain, head of police liaison at Tracker, said: “Although classic cars have always been a target for opportunistic thieves, they are gaining popularity with organised criminals due to their attractiveness as financial investments.

“Despite the warnings, many owners who have lovingly restored their pride and joy, fail to protect them with a tracking device, significantly reducing the chances of being reunited with the car in the event of it being stolen.

“For a small investment, a tracking device significantly increases the chances of a classic car being found and returned to its rightful owner. ”

Tracker’s Classic Car Security Tips

Park in busy or well-lit and attended car parks near CCTV

Never leave the keys in the car or garage

Ensure doors are locked, the sunroof and windows are closed

Don’t leave valuables such as phones and bags in view

If you have a garage, use it. If not, park a modern car in front of the classic car on the drive, as it is harder to steal

Invest in an immobiliser and Tracker device for added protection and to reduce insurance premiums

Fit a car alarm

At home, don’t keep keys in a place where they can be seen or accessed from outside