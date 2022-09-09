King Charles III addresses the nation for first time after death of Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

King Charles III has addressed the nation for the first time following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch spoke to the nation, speaking of his mother, who he said “always saw the best in people” and thanking people for the love they have shown to his mother.

King Charles travelled from Balmoral Estate earlier this morning, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla.

‘A life well lived’

His Majesty, spoke during a service at St Paul’s Cathedral, in memory of his mother. It began in “prayerful silence”.

He said: “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow.

“My mother was an inspiration to me and our home family. We owe a debt affection, love guidance and example.

“A life well lived, a promise with destiny kept. Her promise of lifelong service I renew to you today.”

He said grief was sensed across the world, where she served so many nations.

Referring, at the age of 21, to her broadcast in 1947 to the service of her people, he said she had made a promise and a profound personal commitment.

“The affection and admiration she inspired became the hallmark of her reign. She always saw the best in people.”

He said: “I solemnly pledge myself to the people and wherever you live, and whatever your background and belief.

“My life will of course change. It will no longer be possible for me to give the time to the charities to which I care so dearly. This is also a time of change for my family.

“My darling life Camilla. She becomes my Queen Consort.

“As my heir William now assumes the Scottish titles, he succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall, and the Duchy of Cornwall. Today I am proud to create him Prince of Wales.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will continue to inspire our national conversations.

“I want also wish to express my love for Harry and Megan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

‘May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’

He said in a little over a week’s time the nation would come together to lay his mother to rest.

“In our sorrow, we draw strength for the light of her example.”

Beginning to show emotion he said: “To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I simply want to say this ‘thank you’, thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

They arrived back into London and were clearly emotional viewing flowers laid at Buckingham Palace in memory of his mother. The King was joined by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

A book of condolence has been set up by the Royal Family.

It followed a Remembrance Service for Her Majesty in St Paul’s Cathedral.

The prime minister read a lesson, from The Bible, Romans 14 verses 7 – 12.

She read: “For none of us lives to himself, and no one dies to himself.

“For if we live, we live to the Lord; and if we die, we die to the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s.

“For to this end Christ died and rose and lived again, that He might be Lord of both the dead and the living.

“But why do you judge your brother? Or why do you show contempt for your brother? For we shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ.

“For it is written:

“As I live, says the Lord,

Every knee shall bow to Me,

And every tongue shall confess to God.

“So then each of us shall give account of himself to God. ”