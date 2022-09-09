King Charles III takes up first official duties as sovereign at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King Charles III takes up first official duties as sovereign at Buckingham Palace

By Denny Andonova
September 9, 2022, 11:10 am Updated: September 9, 2022, 3:56 pm
queen
King Charles III and the Queen view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire

The King has taken his place as sovereign and head of state at Buckingham Palace following the death of the Queen.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort travelled back to London after hundreds of church bells and gun salutes rung out to commemorate Her Majesty.

Millions are mourning the death of the monarch today – with colourful bouquets, personal messages and gifts being laid across the world in her memory.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by members of the royal family.

King Charles III was greeted by well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire

She was the longest serving monarch in British history, guiding the nation through times of turmoil and social change as a “source of stability, serenity and strength”.

The whole Royal Family – including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry -travelled to Scotland yesterday to be with the 96-year-old monarch in her final hour.

First official duties as sovereign

King Charles III, who ascended the throne following the death of his mother, stayed at Balmoral overnight along with his siblings Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

The new figurehead of the UK and Camila, the Queen Consort, left Balmoral at around 11.30am – with his plane to London taking off from Aberdeen Airport at around noon.

Upon landing in the capital at 2pm, the King took up his first official duties as sovereign.

He stopped outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and greeted the public who have been waiting for him since yesterday.

The King received heartfelt condolences from the crowds, while Camilla appeared close to tears at the end of the 15-minute walk around flowers laid for the Queen.

He will address the nation for the first time as head of state at 6pm, with a speech that is expected to be brief and pay tribute to his late mother.

King Charles III and Camilla leaving Ballater (Camilla in passenger seat, the King sitting behind). Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The King is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Friday afternoon, just days after his mother appointed her to the role Monday.

Palace officials confirmed he will be proclaimed at the Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 10am on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, was seen leaving Balmoral at about 8.15am, with the convoy passing flowers that had been laid as tributes to his late grandmother.

The UK has now entered a period of national mourning before a state funeral is held for the Queen in around 10 days.

Aberdeen University flag at half-mast following the Queen’s death. Photo by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Muffled church bells will be rung up and down the country at 12pm for a full hour on Friday to mark the monarch’s death.

At around 1pm, gun salutes will be also be fired around the UK and overseas, as well as in Edinburgh Castle and Stirling Castle.

Nation pays respect to the Queen

Crowds have been gathering at spots all across the UK, with people of all ages paying heartfelt tributes to the Queen, who was a much loved and respected figure.

Books of condolence for the Queen are being opened in churches, theatres and local authorities across the country as well as on the royal website.

The royal family added its “Book of Condolence” to the official website, allowing people from all over the world to send messages of support.

Tribute to the Queen in Elgin from Deon Oelofse, minister at St Giles Church. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The website states: “A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.”

There will be no physical books of condolence at any of the royal residences but members of the public can leave their messages online on the royal website.

Local councils across the north and north-east have also set up books for people to write messages of support – some physically and others online.

A service of remembrance was held in the Inverness this morning as civic leaders of Highland Council paid their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

Books of condolences have also been opened at various locations across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the islands.

Queen tribute
Seymour Monro Lord Lieutenant of Moray, Chief Executive of Moray Council Roddy Burns and Parish Minister of St Giles Church in Elgin Deon Oelofse sign the book of condolences and lay flowers. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

At Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the main gate with a park and ride bus service set up from Ballater to take mourners there.

Busloads of people have been arriving at the castle gates to pay tribute to the late Queen throughout the day – with thousands more expected to come over the weekend.

Park and Ride Park facilities are currently operating from Ballater and Braemar for those wishing to leave flowers and pay their respects.

Aberdeenshire Council said access to the castle gates by car is temporarily not permitted but buses will be departing from both villages on a regular basis today.

Disabled car parking facilities will be provided in the coach park at the Crathie Bridge.

The council also stressed only floral tributes are being accepted – no other items such as candles, soft toys or photographs should be brought.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, people are encouraged to give floral tributes to the wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery.

A period of national and royal mourning

Official union flags at various prominent buildings across the UK have been lowered to half-mast to mark the Queen’s death.

Buckingham Palace said a period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.

Balmoral Castle the day after the Queen passed. Sally Stainton lays down some flowers. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Many public buildings such as galleries and museums will be closed during the period of national mourning, which is expected to be around 12 days.

Royal residences will close until after the Queen’s funeral, including the Queen’s Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh.

The Queen’s private estates – Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House – will also close, as will Hillsborough Castle, the sovereign’s official residence in Northern Ireland.

There is still no confirmation whether schools will be closed on the day of the Queen’s state funeral, as local authorities are still waiting for the royal schedule to be announced.

Councils across the north and north-east have confirmed that for now all learning facilities will operate as usual next week.

Tributes continue to pour in

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the Queen to mark the extraordinary reign of the lonest monarch in British history.

MPs have observed a minute’s silence in memory of the Queen in the House of Commons chamber.

They stood in a crowded chamber with heads bowed.

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle led the tributes, telling MPs: “She is wed in our minds with the crown and all it stands for.”

“We have witnessed the most heartfelt outpouring of grief”, Prime Minister Liz Truss added.

“In the hours since last night’s shocking news, we have witnessed the most heartfelt outpouring of grief at the loss of Her late Majesty the Queen.

“Crowds have gathered, flags have been lowered to half-mast, tributes have been sent from every continent around the world.”

