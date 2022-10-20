New Black Isle electric bus charger installed to reduce public transport isolation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Black Isle electric bus charger installed to reduce public transport isolation

By Donna MacAllister
October 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 20, 2022, 12:16 pm
The ribbon-cutting of the new electric vehicle charging point in Culbokie. From left to right: Bruce Morrison of Ferintosh Community Council, Rasar Rasathurai from the Spar Shop, Becca Purvis from Hitrans, Paul Wadge, volunteer and driver, Janet Bird with grandson Caleb, and bus driver Tony Jankowski. Photo: Jason Hedges.
The ribbon-cutting of the new electric vehicle charging point in Culbokie. From left to right: Bruce Morrison of Ferintosh Community Council, Rasar Rasathurai from the Spar Shop, Becca Purvis from Hitrans, Paul Wadge, volunteer and driver, Janet Bird with grandson Caleb, and bus driver Tony Jankowski. Photo: Jason Hedges.

She may have studied the waves for a living, but now retired oceanographer Pamela Draper, 91, is being moved by a different kind of current — thanks to a new charger for her Highland community’s electric bus.

The new electric vehicle charging point, now installed at the Spar shop in Culbokie on the Black Isle, means the battery-powered Wee Ferintosh Bus that transports residents like Pamela around, can now extend its services into the evenings and weekends.

With journeys now possible at night, Pamela, who doesn’t feel confident driving just now due to an intermittent eye problem, can now use the battery-powered transport to attend later meetings or society lectures in places like Dingwall.

Pamela and others in the community say the electric bus has totally changed how they get about.

Poor public transport provision led to need for community’s electric bus on the Black Isle

The Wee Ferintosh Bus on the road in Culbokie.

The Ferintosh community on the Black Isle was poorly served by public transport for many years, and even lost a bus service.

But thanks to campaigning by the community council, a solution was found.

They balloted residents who agreed to scrap their Stagecoach’s timetabled bus service in return for a six-seater ‘Wee Bus’ that runs on-demand, taking people around the community in return for a small donation of around £2.

It has been doing this on weekday hours for the best part of a year.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new charging point. From left, Postmaster Arthy Sivakumaran, resident Janet Bird and her grandson Caleb.

But now that it has access to the new Culbokie charger, it no longer needs to go to Dingwall overnight.

This means it can now operate on nights and weekends taking people wherever they want in the local area after hours — even to the pub.

Wee Ferintosh Bus driver: ‘Best job on the Black Isle’

The community bus has two paid full-time day drivers salaried by Highland Council under the deal, and volunteers do the pick-ups after hours.

Tony Jankowski, who lives in Culbokie where he’s also a part-time carer in the community, loves being in the driving seat.

Ferintosh Community Council secretary Bruce Morrison said he’s confident that the Wee Bus’s extended hours will boost user numbers.

Spar shop owner happy to give electric bus initiative a boost

Shop owner Rasar Rasathurai said he is glad to offer space in his shop’s car park for the £20,000 charging facility, which was installed by regional transport operator Hitrans this week.

Spar Shop owner Rasar Rasathurai with his daughter Arthy Sivakumaran, the postmaster. Photo: Jason Hedges.

The charger is reserved for the use of the community bus between 4pm and 9.30am, and other electric vehicles can use it outwith these periods.

Rasar said: “I’m really very happy that me and my family are helping the community.

“It’s a great thing to have the bus and we really want to support it.”

