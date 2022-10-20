New Black Isle electric bus charger installed to reduce public transport isolation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

She may have studied the waves for a living, but now retired oceanographer Pamela Draper, 91, is being moved by a different kind of current — thanks to a new charger for her Highland community’s electric bus.

The new electric vehicle charging point, now installed at the Spar shop in Culbokie on the Black Isle, means the battery-powered Wee Ferintosh Bus that transports residents like Pamela around, can now extend its services into the evenings and weekends.

With journeys now possible at night, Pamela, who doesn’t feel confident driving just now due to an intermittent eye problem, can now use the battery-powered transport to attend later meetings or society lectures in places like Dingwall.

Pamela and others in the community say the electric bus has totally changed how they get about.

Poor public transport provision led to need for community’s electric bus on the Black Isle

The Ferintosh community on the Black Isle was poorly served by public transport for many years, and even lost a bus service.

But thanks to campaigning by the community council, a solution was found.

They balloted residents who agreed to scrap their Stagecoach’s timetabled bus service in return for a six-seater ‘Wee Bus’ that runs on-demand, taking people around the community in return for a small donation of around £2.

It has been doing this on weekday hours for the best part of a year.

But now that it has access to the new Culbokie charger, it no longer needs to go to Dingwall overnight.

This means it can now operate on nights and weekends taking people wherever they want in the local area after hours — even to the pub.

Wee Ferintosh Bus driver: ‘Best job on the Black Isle’

The community bus has two paid full-time day drivers salaried by Highland Council under the deal, and volunteers do the pick-ups after hours.

Tony Jankowski, who lives in Culbokie where he’s also a part-time carer in the community, loves being in the driving seat.

Ferintosh Community Council secretary Bruce Morrison said he’s confident that the Wee Bus’s extended hours will boost user numbers.

Spar shop owner happy to give electric bus initiative a boost

Shop owner Rasar Rasathurai said he is glad to offer space in his shop’s car park for the £20,000 charging facility, which was installed by regional transport operator Hitrans this week.

The charger is reserved for the use of the community bus between 4pm and 9.30am, and other electric vehicles can use it outwith these periods.

Rasar said: “I’m really very happy that me and my family are helping the community.

“It’s a great thing to have the bus and we really want to support it.”

