‘Nothing to do with privatisation’: Concerns about ‘boiled frog’ approach dismissed ahead of talks on Aberdeen City Council service overhaul

There are fears Aberdeen city councillors could be voting to make themselves “boiled frogs” by chipping away at their own ability to scrutinise public services.

Top council officials were forced to defend themselves and their due diligence when speaking to their early stage overhaul plans.

Councillors eventually signed off on the chief executive entering talks with the Scottish Government on changing how it provides key services.

Local authorities have statutory responsibility and power for 92 public duties, including social work for adults and children, council tax collection and free school meals.

All those mentioned are among the 48 officials have suggested another organisation could be brought in to provide in Aberdeen.

‘This is not anything to do with privatisation’

And while the request to enter talks was approved, Labour pointed out the report under scrutiny did not limit the external organisations to public bodies.

Customer service director Andy MacDonald faced up to concerns: “I make this very clear: this is not about outsourcing. This is not anything to do with privatisation.

“This is purely about engaging with public sector organisations and the Scottish Government on our statutory services.

“And if there’s anything that comes out of those conversations, we will report those back to council.”

He added that he was “comfortable” it was “absolutely lawful” to explore the options, despite concerns from Unison that it could break the law.

Labour unmoved by reassurances over privatisation fears

Despite this, Labour moved that no action be taken until the unions were on board.

As before the meeting, Councillor Deena Tissera continued to state it amounted to “backdoor privatisation”.

As well as the “massive concerns” of workers, new group leader Barney Crockett worried for near centralisation of some council services.

“We have heard: ‘it’s only conversations and chats about chats’,” he said. “But we know there are slippery slopes.”

“We do not wish to see more and more power powers removed from the council to other agencies – particularly all-Scotland agencies.

“We want to make sure there is a democratic control.”

“Some of us will know the story of the poor frog that if you throw it to boiling water, it will jump out.

“If you just gradually turn up the temperature, it gets boiled before it realises.”

‘Disingenuous’ or a ‘stunning lack of due diligence’?

His Conservative counterpart Ryan Houghton felt it was “disingenuous” to frame the argument as a crunch decision.

Councillor were only being asked to note possibilities and to enable discussions with ministers.

Despite that apparently non-committal ask, Ms Tissera said she was “stunned” to read the report, “made worse” by being published in chief executive Angela Scott’s name.

Having heard that Aberdeen City Council already makes use of other public bodies to deliver services, such as at the city mortuary, she began: “I think we need a mortuary in here because what this report is planning to do is kill our local services.”

SNP council co-leader raises threat of taking comments to standards watchdog

Her comments prompted fury from SNP council co-leader Alex Nicoll, who claimed it breached the Councillors’ Code of Conduct.

Ms Tissera was then involved in a stand-off with Lord Provost David Cameron, who warned her to “be careful” about criticising officials.

There was a second head-to-head when the Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill member questioned the due diligence of council staff.

Mr Nicoll said he would be “progressing” his grievance with her “totally inappropriate remarks” after the meeting.

In June, his party colleague Michael Hutchison faced a Standards Commission hearing having criticised council-led work at Provost Skene’s House.

Perhaps – like Mr Crockett’s puddock – Ms Tissera will find herself in hot water over the comments.