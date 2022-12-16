North trio selected in Scotland Schoolboy squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North trio selected in Scotland Schoolboy squad

By Callum Law
December 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad

Three players from the north have been selected in the Scottish Schoolboy Under-18 squad for next year’s Centenary Shield.

Harris Clubb of Cults Academy, Jamie Carnihan from Inverness Royal Academy and Aaron Nicolson from Culloden Academy have all been chosen.

Clubb is on the books at Breedon Highland League club Turriff United, while Carnihan and Nicolson are both with Inverness Caley Thistle.

Both Carnihan and Nicolson featured for the first-team in last weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy defeat against Hamilton Academical.

In the Centenary Shield Scotland will host the Republic of Ireland on February 23 are also at home to England on March 31 at venues yet to be confirmed.

The Dark Blues are away to Northern Ireland on March 2 and Wales on April 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Rachel Corsie: My highs and lows of 2022 after a whirlwind year with club…
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
New Year Honours: Mintlaw's Kim Little made MBE for services to association football
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Danny Law: Why can’t we encourage more footballers to become referees when they call…
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Nine Scottish football clubs showing signs of financial distress, according to report
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Sophie Goodwin: Scotland Women should be commended not criticised for trying to ensure a…
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Rachel Corsie: Why Scotland Women's players are taking legal action against SFA
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
The state of play with north sports teams' fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc…
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Loch Ness not getting carried away despite healthy lead at top of North Caledonian…
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Junior football: Plenty of postponements predicted for final matches of the year

Most Read

1
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Scotland played England in the Centenary Shield at Inverurie's Harlaw Park in 2019 and three players from the north have been selected for the 2023 squad
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented