North trio selected in Scotland Schoolboy squad

Three players from the north have been selected in the Scottish Schoolboy Under-18 squad for next year’s Centenary Shield.

Harris Clubb of Cults Academy, Jamie Carnihan from Inverness Royal Academy and Aaron Nicolson from Culloden Academy have all been chosen.

Clubb is on the books at Breedon Highland League club Turriff United, while Carnihan and Nicolson are both with Inverness Caley Thistle.

Both Carnihan and Nicolson featured for the first-team in last weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy defeat against Hamilton Academical.

In the Centenary Shield Scotland will host the Republic of Ireland on February 23 are also at home to England on March 31 at venues yet to be confirmed.

The Dark Blues are away to Northern Ireland on March 2 and Wales on April 13.