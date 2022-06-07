Aberdeen councillor Michael Hutchison cleared by watchdogs over ‘bullying’ comments that left staff ‘distraught’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen councillor Michael Hutchison cleared by watchdogs over ‘bullying’ comments that left staff ‘distraught’

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 7, 2022, 3:44 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 9:20 am
Councillor Michael Hutchison made comments criticising work to Provost Skene's House. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Councillor Michael Hutchison made comments criticising work to Provost Skene's House. Picture by Paul Glendell

Michael Hutchison has been cleared by the standards watchdog over claims he broke rules by “slating” council staff.

The SNP councillor, who represents the George Street and Harbour ward, was reported to the Standards Commission last August.

He had rubbished the £3.8 million restoration work taking place at Provost Skene’s House at the time – apparently leaving staff feeling “distraught”.

Mr Hutchison had said work to the historic town house was “embarrassing” and that the building had been “covered over with mortar”.

He went on to say that people would be “shocked” when they saw it and blamed the administration for having a “complete disregard for our city’s heritage”.

You can see his controversial comments here: 

What led to Michael Hutchison’s standards hearing?

Appalled political rivals brought forward a motion calling for him to apologise.

They then asked chief executive Angela Scott to report him to the Ethical Standards Commissioner.

Trade union Unite also wrote to the council and said it was “very disappointed” with the comments made by Mr Hutchison.

Committee members believed that he had breached 3.3 of the Councillors’ Code of Conduct.

It states:

“You must respect all Council employees and the role they play, and treat them with courtesy at all times.

It is expected that employees will show the same consideration in return.

The matter was brought before a hearing at the Town House on Tuesday.

Councillor Hutchison had said the restoration work to Provost Skene’s House was ’embarrassing. Picture by Paul Glendell

‘A slate on their professional reputation’

Ethical Standards commissioner Ian Bruce said Mr Hutchison’s comments were clearly directed at workers rather than his Tory and Labour opponents.

He said: “Anyone would not consider that any member of the political administration had been engaged in the physical restoration work.

“They would assume employees and contractors would have carried out the work, which was indeed the case.

“Therefore the criticism would be taken to extend to the employees.

“It is my view that the criticism is directed at those who instructed the work to be carried out the way that it was, and those who oversaw it.

“The employees concerned will have viewed this as a slate on their professional reputation.”

However he did note that the comments were “somewhat mitigated” as no council employees or construction workers could be directly identified.

The repointed brickwork that had been critisised by councillor Hutchison. Picture by Paul Glendell.
The repointed brickwork that had been critisised by councillor Hutchison. Picture by Paul Glendell

‘He was doing what he was elected to do’

A representative for councillor Hutchison spoke at the hearing in defence of his comments, made in an interview with the Press and Journal.

He said: “The commissioner said that the comments were politically motivated. Yes they were, they were directed at the administration of the council.

“He was at the time an opposition councillor and that’s kind of his political job.

“Democracy demands that he put the administration of the council under scrutiny.

“All he was doing was what he was elected to do, and democracy demands that he does.”

Do you think Michael Hutchison should have been cleared? Share your views in our new comments section below

What did the standards panel say to Michael Hutchison?

The Standards Commission panel agreed to clear Mr Hutchison of breaching the Code.

The panel believed that councillor Hutchison’s comments “referred to the methods used in the restoration, rather than the performance, conduct or capability of employees undertaking the work”.

Scroll back and forth to see how Provost Skene’s House was restored:

They said that the comments concerned the decisions taken by the administration in respect of how the city’s historical buildings should be restored.

They also said they were “satisfied” that he had not raised any issue with the “conduct or capability” of any employee in public.

Standards Commission member and chair of the hearing panel, Michael McCormick, said: “The panel noted that it was important to draw a distinction between a councillor scrutinising the decisions of an administration and a councillor embarking on a public criticism of the capability of individual and identifiable council employees.”

You can watch the hearing here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]