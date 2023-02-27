Aberdeen budget: Arts cuts ‘could dash hopes of Belmont Cinema reopening’ 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Aberdeen budget: Arts cuts ‘could dash hopes of Belmont Cinema reopening’ 

By Rebecca Buchan
February 27, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 27, 2023, 8:19 pm
Belmont Cinema closed its doors last year as the firm behind it went into administration. Staff were delivered the news at work and locks were changed by administrators that day. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Belmont Cinema closed its doors last year as the firm behind it went into administration. Staff were delivered the news at work and locks were changed by administrators that day. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Calls for action have been sounded across Aberdeen to try to save “vital” services earmarked for the axe in Wednesday’s council budget.

The local authority faces a black hole of more than £46 million.

In an attempt to try to stem it, a raft of public resources including schools, the arts and support for those living in poverty have been earmarked as areas for severe cuts.

Arts leaders have already warned that slashing Aberdeen’s culture budget would cost jobs and “tarnish the city’s reputation”.

And now a petition has been launched in the hopes of conveying how much the sector means to the people of Aberdeen.

Belmont’s future relies on cultural community in Aberdeen

Those behind the ‘Save the Belmont Cinema’ campaign group said the proposed cuts were “unprecedented”.

And they said this could potentially affect the prospects of reopening the independent cinema once more.

Jacob Campbell, who started the petition, said: “They are unlike anything that we have seen before. We believe that, without intervention, they could potentially spell the death knell for our city’s creative spaces.”

He said the cuts would “negatively impact the delicate cultural ecosystem required to allow the successful and sustainable reopening of the Belmont Cinema”.

“These destructive and dangerous cuts will invariably lead to job losses in our cultural sector in Aberdeen, just as the sector is beginning to recover from the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

“Sadly, we believe that they will also impoverish our city, tarnish our reputation for the arts, and lead to fewer cultural opportunities for future generations of Aberdonians.

“We believe that if the councillors decide to take these measures, it would be nothing short of cultural vandalism that will negatively impact our city for years to come.”

‘Enough is enough’

Aberdeen Trades Union Council is also urging the public to come out on the morning of the budget to make their feelings known about cuts to the Fairer Aberdeen Fund.

It was established to help tackle poverty and deprivation in priority areas of the city including Cummings Park, Mastrick, Middlefield, Northfield, Seaton, Tillydrone, Woodside and Torry.

Aberdeen TUC president, Graeme Farquhar, said: “This proposal, along with all the financial cuts proposed, will have a detrimental and catastrophic effect on many community organisations in Aberdeen who are giving critical support to people suffering hardship and poverty due to the cost-of-living crisis.”

A protest is to be held outside the Town House on Broad Street at 10am, to lobby the city councillors with the message “enough is enough”.

Mr Farquhar said he will also be requesting the right to address the chamber during the budget meeting to ensure there are “no cuts to community organisations or council jobs and services.”

You can sign the arts petition here.

Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs soaring and leave classrooms DIRTIER

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

CR0039006 Locator of Aberdeen First Bus - Number 1 Picture by Kenny Elrick 18/10/2022
Strike action at Aberdeen bus depot postponed after 11th hour offer
Undated handout file photo issued by US Department of Justice of Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein, which was shown to the court during the sex trafficking trial of Maxwell in the Southern District of New York. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years years in prison for luring young girls to massage rooms to be molested by Jeffrey Epstein. Issue date: Tuesday June 28, 2022.
Ghislaine Maxwell to lodge appeal against sex trafficking conviction
New fencing along the West Highland Line will keep livestock off the tracks. Image: Network Rail.
Three-mile new fence along the West Highland Line completed
A North Sea worker who has being medically evacuated from a platform via coastguard helicopter arrives at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. CR0021655 02/06/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Climbers on training exercise in Cairngorms save life of man heard shouting as he…
Harvey Borrington (Nottinghamshire Police/PA
Stepmother convicted of killing three-year-old boy who died from head injury
Alessandra Sampaio, widow of British journalist Dom Phillips, left, and Beatriz Matos, widow of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, centre, talk to indigenous people at Atalaia do Norte (Fabiano Maisonnave/AP)
UK journalist’s widow joins Brazilian minister in supporting indigenous people
The Princess of Wales laughs as she plants Sweet William seeds with the Prince of Wales (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Kate plants Sweet William seeds on royal visit to Wales
Supporters of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan move alongside a vehicle, centre, carrying the politician (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Pakistan court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Imran Khan
A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Russia reports drone attacks as St Petersburg airport closes temporarily
Erik ten Hag’s celebrations are over as Manchester United turn focus to the FA Cup (John Walton/PA)
Get back to work – Erik ten Hag’s message to Man Utd after Carabao…

Most Read

1
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
2
White steam can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
3
3
The Aurora over Kyleakin on Skye. Photo credit should read: @mrmcgrath12/Twitter/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Spectacular Northern Lights dance across Scotland for second night
4
Landscape work has been carried out around the Millie Bothy. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Controversial works at historic Millie Bothy halted after Moray Council steps in amidst local…
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Golf club’s fury as woman who swindled £45,000 avoids prison
6
Jack Davidson outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Balaclava-wearing, firework-holding Hibs fan banned over trouble in Aberdeen
7
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
8
Uile-bheist distillery's Jon Erasmus standing outisde building sign
First Inverness distillery in 130 years throws open its doors
9
To go with story by Louise Glen. The Northern Lights were seen in Mallaig and in Inverness. Images: Pawel Cymbalista and Michelle Henderson Picture shows; Northern Lights. Mallaig and Inverness. Supplied by Pawel Cymbalista Michelle Henderson Date; 27/02/2023
Northern Lights: Where and when you’ll be able to see the Aurora tonight
10
Aberdeenshire Council has said it will keep schools open where possible. Image: DC Thomson Design.
Teacher strike latest: Here’s what you need to know

More from Press and Journal

Mike Middleton
'A very good friend and inspiration to many': Tributes to Aberdeen trade union stalwart…
Sale leader at 10,000gns from was this one-crop ewe from Eoin Blackwood. Image: MacGregor Photography
Ayrshire breeder tops Blackface females at 10,000gns
A number of charities face losing funding due to council cuts. Image DC Thomson design team
Vital children's charities and arts groups at risk as Highland Council look for ways…
Banchory Stonehaven sprinter Alisha Rees
Competing on the world stage vital experience for Deeside sprinter Alisha Rees
CR0024068 Energy Voice supplement - Colin Fraser from Cable Solutions Worldwide Ltd, Inverurie. Picture by Kenny Elrick 25/09/2020
New winds blowing for north-east energy M&A deals
Flying gull with with offshore wind turbines in the background; Shutterstock ID 1623551833; purchase_order: ; job:
Aberdeen offshore wind farm killed zero seabirds in 'remarkable' study
Arts groups like Citymoves, which stages the DanceLive festival, are the bedrock of Aberdeen's cultural life. Image: Supplied by Citymoves Dance Agency
Scott Begbie: Bring curtain down on council's philistine plans to slash Aberdeen's culture budget
Scotland's Tom Mackintosh on his debut against Nepal. Image: Cricket Scotland
Cricket: Scotland cap Tom Mackintosh embraces international influences on path to senior breakthrough
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Culter cup display leaves boss Lee Youngson thrilled
Alan Burrows has started his new role as Chief Executive at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Hunt for new Aberdeen must not drag on following arrival of chief…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented