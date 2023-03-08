[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stag had a lucky escape after it was found tangled up in plastic that had been dumped in a remote part of Lochaber.

The animal got into trouble in Sandaig, with the debris, thought to be pallet strapping, getting wrapped round his neck and antlers.

When dog walker Roland Haechler spotted it, things looked so bad he was convinced nothing could be done.

But amazingly, the frightened stag was still alive – and Mr Haechler performed a 20-minute rescue operation.

Armed with a pair of kitchen scissors, he cut the stag free.

The stag rescue operation in Sandaig

Roland spotted the stag at 8am on March 3.

Plastic and marine debris is responsible for the death of many animals, both on land and at sea.

“When I came closer, I was sure he was already dead,” says Roland.

“He was absolutely exhausted. He only tried to move for a second.”

Luckily home was close by, so he could get his partner Bettina Fischer and a pair of scissors to cut away the pallet strapping.

Although Roland now had help and equipment, it still took 20 minutes to cut the animal free.

Fortunately, the stag survived. However, it was clear that it was exhausted from its ordeal.

Roland and Bettina documented the rescue and shared the story on social media to show the impact of litter on local wildlife.

“Once he was loose he tried to stand up but just fell again,” says Roland. “At least he was free and could sit.”

“He was not capable of running away. He was sitting for hours, slowly starting to eat again.”

“Hopefully he will recover from this horrible experience with human litter.”

Unfortunately, this is not a unique situation. Past reports show that some deer have even been spotted with bin liners tangled in their antlers.

Tragically, many deer do not survive their encounter with litter, and often succumb to their injuries.

A plea to the public from the SSPCA

In 2018, two red stags died entwined in washed-up fishing rope on the Isle of Rum.

A similar incident would occur again on Rum only two months later.

A three-year-old hind called Henna who was part of the Rum Deer Research project died after getting snagged in a creel frame.

Posted by Roli Haechler on Saturday, 4 March 2023

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent, Mike Flynn, said: “We’re glad to see the stag was rescued from the strapping, but unfortunately other trapped wild animals aren’t always as lucky.”

“Wildlife caught in discarded rubbish is at risk of passing away from injury caused by litter or even starvation if they can’t free themselves.”

“It is so important the public properly dispose of all litter, especially wire, rope, netting and strapping, so instances such as this don’t happen.”

The SSPCA advise anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal to call their helpline immediately. Their number is: 03000 999 999