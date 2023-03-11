Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new tenant begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new tenant begins

By Shannon Morrison
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears. Supplied by Kinlochleven Community Trust

The world’s largest indoor ice-climbing venue has been shut until new tenants are found.

Ice Factor Kinlochleven has been a popular part of the Lochaber outdoor sports scene for almost two decades.

But the facility, owned by the Kinlochleven Community Trust (KCT), closed its doors a few days ago.

Initially, a notice said it was closed for “essential repairs”.

But now, the trust says the building will be closed for the “immediate future”.

It says it is initiating legal proceedings against tenants Ice Factor to recover unpaid rent.

The KCT board said: “Due to the rent arrears, KCT have terminated the current lease and have now legally taken back the Ice Factor building.

“The Ice Factor building will now be closed for the immediate future.”

What is the future for the Ice Factor?

Kinlochleven Community Trust (KCT) reveal that Ice Factor have had their lease of the building terminated.
Kinlochleven Community Trust (KCT) says the current lease of the Ice Factor building has been terminated. Supplied by Kinlochleven Community Trust

Currently, the KCT is actively looking for a new tenant to take over the building.

It hopes to find someone who will continue its legacy as the National Ice Climbing Centre.

The KCT says it will update the wider climbing community and local community groups on when the building will reopen again for business.

Jamie Smith of Ice Factor resigns as a director

The board said that Jamie Smith has resigned as a director of Ice Factor Kinlochleven Ltd.

It also says he has ceased all trading in the Ice Factor building.

We made contact with Mr Smith, but he has not responded to a request for comment so far.

On February 28, Ice Factor Kinlochleven posted to its Facebook page, stating the facility was closed for ‘essential repairs’.

The post says: “We will update Facebook and our website as soon as we have any further information. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

However, the post did not include a date for re-opening, nor specify what the repairs entailed. It is also noted that Ice Factor’s website is currently suspended.

