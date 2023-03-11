Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new tenant begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world’s largest indoor ice-climbing venue has been shut until new tenants are found.

Ice Factor Kinlochleven has been a popular part of the Lochaber outdoor sports scene for almost two decades.

But the facility, owned by the Kinlochleven Community Trust (KCT), closed its doors a few days ago.

Initially, a notice said it was closed for “essential repairs”.

But now, the trust says the building will be closed for the “immediate future”.

It says it is initiating legal proceedings against tenants Ice Factor to recover unpaid rent.

The KCT board said: “Due to the rent arrears, KCT have terminated the current lease and have now legally taken back the Ice Factor building.

“The Ice Factor building will now be closed for the immediate future.”

What is the future for the Ice Factor?

Currently, the KCT is actively looking for a new tenant to take over the building.

It hopes to find someone who will continue its legacy as the National Ice Climbing Centre.

The KCT says it will update the wider climbing community and local community groups on when the building will reopen again for business.

Jamie Smith of Ice Factor resigns as a director

The board said that Jamie Smith has resigned as a director of Ice Factor Kinlochleven Ltd.

It also says he has ceased all trading in the Ice Factor building.

We made contact with Mr Smith, but he has not responded to a request for comment so far.

On February 28, Ice Factor Kinlochleven posted to its Facebook page, stating the facility was closed for ‘essential repairs’.

The post says: “We will update Facebook and our website as soon as we have any further information. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

However, the post did not include a date for re-opening, nor specify what the repairs entailed. It is also noted that Ice Factor’s website is currently suspended.

More stories in Lochaber: