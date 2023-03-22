Slackbuie in line for another 130 new homes as developer submits planning notice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An area of Inverness could get another 130 homes.

Tulloch Homes say the additional homes are a ‘logical and sustainable extension’ to the Inverness development.

The developer has submitted a proposal of application notice which is up for discussion at Highland Council’s south planning committee.

If approved, it will add 130 affordable and private homes to Slackbuie, in the south of Inverness.

The application site extends over 5.82 hectares and lies to the south east of the existing Slackbuie housing development by the McGinnis Group.

Landscaping and active travel

According to the Tulloch Homes website, the new development will be accessed via a loop road off Earls Gate. The developer will protect the existing woodland, and says landscaping will be integral to the new neighbourhood.

The 130 houses will be arranged in an outward facing block pattern, so that open public spaces and paths are overlooked. Tulloch Homes say this makes them “safe and attractive” for residents.

The development also features several active travel corridors, linking up to existing footpaths on the site.

Details about the size and style of the new properties will be decided at a future planning meeting. However, Tulloch Homes say the houses will include solar panels and have provision for future electric vehicle charging points.

The wider area has seen massive growth in recent years, with new housing developments in Milton of Leys to the south east and Inshes and Drakies to the north.

Developer seeks feedback on Slackbuie housing plan

Tulloch Homes held public consultation events on 9 February and 1 March to gain feedback on its plans for Slackbuie.

At present, the Slackbuie development is at the initial proposal stage. The planning notice is up for consideration at a meeting of Highland Council’s south planning committee on March 22.

