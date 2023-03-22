Slackbuie in line for another 130 new homes as developer submits planning notice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slackbuie in line for another 130 new homes as developer submits planning notice

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 22, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 7:44 am
Highland Council's south planning committee will consider a pre-application notice for 130 new homes at Slackbuie.
Highland Council's south planning committee will consider a pre-application notice for 130 new homes at Slackbuie.

An area of Inverness could get another 130 homes.

Tulloch Homes say the additional homes are a ‘logical and sustainable extension’ to the Inverness development.

The developer has submitted a proposal of application notice which is up for discussion at Highland Council’s south planning committee.

If approved, it will add 130 affordable and private homes to Slackbuie, in the south of Inverness.

The application site extends over 5.82 hectares and lies to the south east of the existing Slackbuie housing development by the McGinnis Group.

Landscaping and active travel

According to the Tulloch Homes website, the new development will be accessed via a loop road off Earls Gate. The developer will protect the existing woodland, and says landscaping will be integral to the new neighbourhood.

The 130 houses will be arranged in an outward facing block pattern, so that open public spaces and paths are overlooked. Tulloch Homes say this makes them “safe and attractive” for residents.

The development also features several active travel corridors, linking up to existing footpaths on the site.

Details about the size and style of the new properties will be decided at a future planning meeting. However, Tulloch Homes say the houses will include solar panels and have provision for future electric vehicle charging points.

The wider area has seen massive growth in recent years, with new housing developments in Milton of Leys to the south east and Inshes and Drakies to the north.

Developer seeks feedback on Slackbuie housing plan

Tulloch Homes held public consultation events on 9 February and 1 March to gain feedback on its plans for Slackbuie.

At present, the Slackbuie development is at the initial proposal stage. The planning notice is up for consideration at a meeting of Highland Council’s south planning committee on March 22.

