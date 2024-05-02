Eye check-up saved my life, says pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Eye check-up saved my life, says pensioner

By Press Association
William Rolls, 73, underwent an MRI scan after being given an urgent hospital referral from his optician (PA)
William Rolls, 73, underwent an MRI scan after being given an urgent hospital referral from his optician (PA)

A pensioner has praised an optician whose examination he believes saved his life.

William Rolls, known as Billy to locals in his home town of Coatbridge, decided to visit his GP last year after experiencing persistent headaches and double vision.

The 73-year-old, a well-known figure in football refereeing circles around the town, was told his symptoms could be the result of sinus issues.

But when the married father-of-two’s condition worsened, he asked his local Specsavers if they could bring forward a prearranged appointment to get a second opinion – a move Mr Rolls believes saved his life.

Optometrist Luke McGregor carried out a number of examinations, then left the room to speak to the store director, at which point Mr Rolls began to fear something was seriously wrong.

Mr McGregor then returned with a signed letter for urgent referral for the grandfather-of-three to University Hospital Monklands Accident and Emergency department.

On arrival, he said staff carried out an MRI scan which revealed a small burst blood vessel on the right-hand side of his head and neck caused by extremely high blood pressure.

The team prescribed Mr Rolls stronger medication for his blood pressure and recommended that he stay in hospital for a few days to allow them to monitor any changes.

Mr Rolls said his story demonstrated the critical role optometrists could play in detecting life-threatening conditions and urged everyone to book regular eye check-ups.

“It saved my life and could save yours,” said Mr Rolls, whose vision has since been largely restored after being prescribed specialised glasses.

“I have such deep gratitude to Luke and the entire Specsavers team for giving me more time to spend with my family and friends.

“I can’t thank them enough.”