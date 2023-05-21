Aberdeen man’s decade-long fight to get issues fixed at council home Robert Knowles is dealing with rising damp, insulation issues and broken widows - but has been sent letters saying some repairs have already been made. By Ellie Milne May 21 2023, 6.00am Share Aberdeen man’s decade-long fight to get issues fixed at council home Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/5734960/aberdeen-council-house-damp/ Copy Link 0 comment One of the interior walls of Robert Knowles's Sheddocksley home has been significantly damaged by rising damp. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation