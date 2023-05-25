Prize draw business changes lives one ticket at a time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prize draw business changes lives one ticket at a time

Buy a ticket to win an amazing prize AND help a good cause

In partnership with Bounty Competitions
Winner Michelle stands with two others in front of house she won in a Bounty Competitions live draw
Bounty Competitions winner Michelle and her new house.

Bounty Competitions live draws give people a chance to win amazing prizes and to help out worthy causes.

Launching a business was probably the last thing on people’s minds during the Covid-19 pandemic but that’s exactly what husband and wife Calvin and Leanne Davidson did.

They used their life savings to start their family-run company, Bounty Competitions in April 2020. Their prize draw business offers people the chance to win awesome prizes – from kettles and toasters to tech gadgets and jewellery. There are even fancy cars like a McLaren worth £140,000 and amazing experiences like flying lessons.

Calvin and Leanne have a passion for cars and travel. So they aim to help people experience some of the best car models, as well as top hotels and destinations around the UK and across the world.

parked grey Bentley has been one of the big prizes given away in a Bounty Competitions live draw
Calvin and Leanne’s passion for cars is reflected in Bounty Competitions’ prizes like this Bentley.

After just one year the company gave away a total of £5 million worth of prizes.

Life-changing prize for granny

This year Bounty Competitions raffled off its biggest prize yet: a four-bedroom farmhouse in Oldmeldrum plush cash worth £570,000 in total.

The winner, 55-year-old Amanda Edwards, bought her £9.99 ticket on a whim when she saw a Bounty Competitions ad on Facebook while riding a bus to Aberdeen on St Patrick’s Day.

Little did she know that one click of a button would change her life forever. In fact, she forgot all about the ticket until she got the call informing her that she won.

Amanda has decided to take the alternative £400,000 in cash instead of the farmhouse. She said the money will allow her and her husband, Ian, to revamp their home and enjoy early retirement.

For now, they’re planning to take a break in Ibiza. They also want to take their three grandchildren, Sebastian, Delilah and Nellie, to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Amanda shares: “It’s a lovely feeling – this is security. This has changed our lives and made our dreams come true. It’s really overwhelming and we are extremely grateful for everything Bounty Competitions do.”

Winners bag holiday homes

Back in 2021, Ian Lemon, from Aberdeenshire, won a £100,000 holiday home with a hot tub in a Bounty Competitions live draw.

Ian Lemon poses in front of holiday home with a hot tub he won in a Bounty Competitions live draw
Aberdeenshire’s Ian Lemon won a £100,000 holiday home with a hot tub.

That same year, Scott Fraser, from Inverurie, won a luxury log cabin worth £65,000 with site fees paid plus £5,000 in cash.

It was quite a stroke of luck for the dad-of-two who had never joined a Bounty Competition before. He says: “It was really good timing as my wife and I were looking to buy a holiday home in Lossiemouth. So when we heard about this competition we decided to enter and bought two tickets for £10. Now that’s our summer sorted!”

Scott Fraser poses in front of luxury log cabin he won in a Bounty Competitions live draw
Inverurie’s Scott Fraser bagged a luxury log cabin worth £65,000 and £5,000 in cash.

Join a Bounty Competitions live draw

Anyone over 18 years old can join and win a Bounty Competitions live draw. All you need to do is buy a raffle ticket. Each one is super affordable, costing from 99p to £6.50. That’s the price of a kebab or a couple of pints!

Keep an eye on Bounty Competitions’ website and social media. Competitions are normally on for two weeks to sell as many tickets as possible. Draw nights are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Using Google’s random number generator, winners are drawn live on Facebook where Calvin and Leanne are on hand to answer any questions.

Since the couple live in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, and their company is based in Scotland, they can deliver most prizes to anywhere in the UK.

Calvin, a Dundee-born former construction manager, urges people to join up. He says: “We give away about seven cars a week – it’s crazy! Everyone can take a punt and the odds of winning are much better than the National Lottery. For example, there was a one in a 17,000 chance of winning one of our holiday home giveaways.”

Each ticket also gives everyone a chance to help out some charities and good causes. In fact, Bounty Competitions has given a total of £309,431 in donations to organisations like Charlie House, Breast Cancer UK and Scottish Air Ambulance.

Bounty Competitions is proud to achieve its business goal of changing their winners’ lives for the better.

