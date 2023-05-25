Prize draw business changes lives one ticket at a time

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bounty Competitions live draws give people a chance to win amazing prizes and to help out worthy causes.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Launching a business was probably the last thing on people’s minds during the Covid-19 pandemic but that’s exactly what husband and wife Calvin and Leanne Davidson did.

They used their life savings to start their family-run company, Bounty Competitions in April 2020. Their prize draw business offers people the chance to win awesome prizes – from kettles and toasters to tech gadgets and jewellery. There are even fancy cars like a McLaren worth £140,000 and amazing experiences like flying lessons.

Calvin and Leanne have a passion for cars and travel. So they aim to help people experience some of the best car models, as well as top hotels and destinations around the UK and across the world.

After just one year the company gave away a total of £5 million worth of prizes.

Life-changing prize for granny

This year Bounty Competitions raffled off its biggest prize yet: a four-bedroom farmhouse in Oldmeldrum plush cash worth £570,000 in total.

The winner, 55-year-old Amanda Edwards, bought her £9.99 ticket on a whim when she saw a Bounty Competitions ad on Facebook while riding a bus to Aberdeen on St Patrick’s Day.

Little did she know that one click of a button would change her life forever. In fact, she forgot all about the ticket until she got the call informing her that she won.

Amanda has decided to take the alternative £400,000 in cash instead of the farmhouse. She said the money will allow her and her husband, Ian, to revamp their home and enjoy early retirement.

For now, they’re planning to take a break in Ibiza. They also want to take their three grandchildren, Sebastian, Delilah and Nellie, to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Amanda shares: “It’s a lovely feeling – this is security. This has changed our lives and made our dreams come true. It’s really overwhelming and we are extremely grateful for everything Bounty Competitions do.”

Winners bag holiday homes

Back in 2021, Ian Lemon, from Aberdeenshire, won a £100,000 holiday home with a hot tub in a Bounty Competitions live draw.

That same year, Scott Fraser, from Inverurie, won a luxury log cabin worth £65,000 with site fees paid plus £5,000 in cash.

It was quite a stroke of luck for the dad-of-two who had never joined a Bounty Competition before. He says: “It was really good timing as my wife and I were looking to buy a holiday home in Lossiemouth. So when we heard about this competition we decided to enter and bought two tickets for £10. Now that’s our summer sorted!”

Join a Bounty Competitions live draw

Anyone over 18 years old can join and win a Bounty Competitions live draw. All you need to do is buy a raffle ticket. Each one is super affordable, costing from 99p to £6.50. That’s the price of a kebab or a couple of pints!

Keep an eye on Bounty Competitions’ website and social media. Competitions are normally on for two weeks to sell as many tickets as possible. Draw nights are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Using Google’s random number generator, winners are drawn live on Facebook where Calvin and Leanne are on hand to answer any questions.

Since the couple live in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, and their company is based in Scotland, they can deliver most prizes to anywhere in the UK.

Calvin, a Dundee-born former construction manager, urges people to join up. He says: “We give away about seven cars a week – it’s crazy! Everyone can take a punt and the odds of winning are much better than the National Lottery. For example, there was a one in a 17,000 chance of winning one of our holiday home giveaways.”

Each ticket also gives everyone a chance to help out some charities and good causes. In fact, Bounty Competitions has given a total of £309,431 in donations to organisations like Charlie House, Breast Cancer UK and Scottish Air Ambulance.

Bounty Competitions is proud to achieve its business goal of changing their winners’ lives for the better.