North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions

Amanda Edwards never thought that one simple click of a button would one day change her life forever with a £400,000 win.

The grandma-of-three was on the bus to Aberdeen on St Patrick’s Day when a Bounty Competitions advert popped up on Facebook and she decided to “just go for it”.

Little did she know then that one ticket for a tenner, bought on a whim for the first time, would make all of her dreams come true in just a few weeks.

Amanda, from Hatton, said: “I saw the ticket cost £9.99 and thought ‘Ach, can I spare that? Come on – if you don’t try, you’re never going to win, are you?’

“And then I had completely forgot about it until the day of the draw when they called.

“It was unbelievable, I couldn’t get my head around it at first – even now I’m still in a bit of shock.”

‘It’s made our dreams come true’

Amanda is now planning a whole new life for herself and her loved ones after winning the biggest prize ever to be drawn in the competition since its launch in 2020.

The 55-year-old was the lucky winner of a four-bedroom farmhouse in Oldmeldrum, which she opted to swap for the equivalent cash of £400,000.

She said that while this was a tough decision to make, the money will now allow her and her husband Ian to enjoy an early retirement and a longed-for revamp of their home.

The couple are also preparing for several family holidays in Ibiza and Florida to take their three grandchildren Sebastian, Delilah and Nellie to Disney World.

Amanda added: “It’s a lovely feeling – this is security, an early retirement for both and loads of improvements in the house that we’ve dreamed of doing but never planned.

“This has changed our lives and made our dreams come true. It’s really overwhelming and we are extremely grateful for everything Bounty Competitions do.”