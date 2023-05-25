‘We need to help each other grow’: 50 companies come together for Moray Business Showcase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We need to help each other grow’: 50 companies come together for Moray Business Showcase

The free event run by the local chamber of commerce, will take place at Moray Sports Centre on Wednesday, June 7, starting at 9am.

By Sean McAngus
Chief executive of Moray Chamber of Commerce Sarah Medcraf wants the chamber's upcoming free business showcase to be a platform to bring organisations and businesses together.
A business leader is hoping more Moray businesses can work together to ensure the region thrives.

Chief executive of Moray Chamber of Commerce Sarah Medcraf wants the chamber’s upcoming free business showcase to be a platform to bring organisations and businesses together.

She said: “It is really important for us to provide a platform open to all businesses.

“It is really exciting for businesses and people from all sectors to come along across Moray to help each other grow.

“We want to facilitate more business in the region.”

Sarah Medcraf.
Moray Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Medcraf. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What is the Moray Business Showcase?

The event will take place at Moray Sports Centre on Wednesday, June 7, starting at 9am.

Business support will be on offer with Visit Moray Speyside, HIE, DYW and Business Gateway attending.

There will be workshops available at the event, including a cyber security workshop run by MJD Systems.

Moray Sports Centre

Around 50 businesses are signed up to have a table at the exhibition.

Here are three of the organisations taking part.

Interface: The link between universities and businesses

Interface works with organisations of all sizes, to match them with universities to help their growth ambitions a reality.

They help firms save time and money in identifying and accessing academic expertise, research, technologies, specialist facilities and funding.

Carol Ann Adams.

Business engagement executive Carol Ann Adams said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to engage with a wide range of organisations where we can share the benefits of working with an academic partner.

“Many businesses are also driven by a desire to solve societal challenges, and this can foster innovation and creativity.

“When businesses tackle complex issues, they often need to think outside the box, leading to the development of novel approaches and solutions.

“This can result in new products, services, or business models that create value and drive positive change, and a collaboration with an academic partner can provide the platform for this.”

Successes have include helping Johnstons of Elgin improve company performance whilst reducing costs through energy and carbon management.

Gairland: Breathing new life into buildings

Caledonian House in Elgin High Street.

Since 2010, Gairland has been developing buildings old and new in Scotland.

The firm owns and operates four serviced business centres in Moray.

Their main one is the Caledonian House Business Centre at 164 High Street in Elgin which has 10 offices.

It used to be a derelict 19th century bank before it was redeveloped.

Inside Caledonian House.

‘Great way to network’

Office manager Kay Jackson said: “There’s no doubt many businesses have had a challenging few years one way or another and that’s why we’re delighted that the Chamber has been able to reintroduce this event.

“It’s a great way for us all to network once again and share information on the various key services we’re fortunate enough to have on offer right here on our doorstep.

“While most people think of Gairland for renting prime office space, our small ‘hands on’ team has a good deal more to offer.

“We’ll be taking this opportunity to remind everyone about our premium virtual office and quality meeting room services.”

Outfit Moray: Opportunities for  young people

Outfit Moray’s Karen Cox. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For 20 years, Lossiemouth based charity Outfit Moray has been providing learning adventures for vulnerable and disadvantage young people.

They help build confidence, self-esteem and resilience through the outdoors.

Last month, fundraiser Karen Cox opened up to the Press and Journal about how she is inspiring change through social media.

Her hopes for the event, she said: “This event is going to be an amazing opportunity for us to promote our affordable, high quality, first aid training course delivery, which is a vital source of income to support our programme of outdoor learning and adventure opportunities for young people in Moray.

“As a small local charity, we hope local businesses will support our work by using us to meet their first aid requirements, but also taking the opportunity to use us to deliver their corporate adventure and team building days, and taking part in activities such as raft building, team games, gorge walking, coasteering, climbing and paddle sports.”

Click here to find out more and book a place on the workshops at the Moray Business Showcase.

[[title]]