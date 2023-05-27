Deck the halls for Press and Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concert debut in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Youngsters across the north and north-east are being called upon to deck the halls as The Press and Journal and Evening Express popular Christmas Concert returns this December – with it coming to the Highlands for the very first time.

Preparations are now in full swing for the festive extravaganza, which will feature shows in Aberdeen and Inverness.

The concert has enjoyed more than 50 years of success in the Granite City, while our sister papers The Courier and Evening Telegraph in Dundee decided to launch a similar event in Tayside last year.

Now youngsters in the north will have the chance to take to the yuletide stage at the Kingsmill Hotel in Inverness.

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.

“Last year, we took it down to Dundee which was great, and I think it’s going to get bigger this year. It’s really exciting.”

Children from P1-S6 are encouraged to join the line-up, whether that be part of a choir or as an instrumentalist, in a series of performances.

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the concert since she was a child, noting the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths.

She recalled the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

Laura assured her “passion is still performing and working with young people” and she hopes the youths can express themselves through the concerts.

The director said: “I think it’s all about opportunity and making sure everybody gets a chance and a place to show what they’re good at. Music is the perfect thing to do that.

“We’ve got orchestras, we’ve got young people singing. We don’t tend to put a particular embargo on people who can’t be involved.”

This year north-east youngsters will take to the stage at P&J Live in Aberdeen, a venue which recently played host to Lewis Capaldi, Michael Buble and Andre Rieu, and will welcome global sensation Elton John in June.

“Playing the same venue as Elton John, that’s a big thing for a child. They’ll never forget that.

“It’s brilliant that this is growing from strength to strength, and the locals love it.

“Parents will be right there any chance they can see their child perform.”

The response to this concert has been “massive” in previous years.

Feelers have already gone out across Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee to gauge interest.

And despite being months away from the big day, Laura has had a fairly positive response from the community looking to get involved.

“The sooner we know they want to be a part of it again, or as a new school, the quicker we can get the show under way.

“I think, especially with the last few years, schools have been clambering over themselves to be a part of it,” she added.

Christmas concert ‘highlight of festive season’

Press and Journal and Evening Express Editor Craig Walker said: “The Christmas Concert has been a highlight of the festive season for more than 50 years. It’s great to give children the opportunity to perform on the big stage to a large audience and it’s a very special event which friends and family come together to enjoy.

“Last year was our biggest ever, with two concerts on the same day, and we’re delighted to be building on the success even further with an additional concert in Inverness for the first time.

“A big part of the concert is that every year the money raised goes to good causes, with £15,000 shared among north-east schools as a result of last year’s shows.”

Press and Journal and Evening Express Christmas Concert details

The Aberdeen concert is at P&J Live on Sunday 3 December with matinee and evening shows – contact jamie.mclachlan@dcthomson.co.uk for more details.

The Inverness concert is at the Kingsmills Hotel on Tuesday 5 December for an evening show only – contact clair.ogilvie@dcthomson.co.uk for more details.