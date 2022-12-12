Thousands turn out to biggest ever Evening Express Christmas Concert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert delivered on its promise of being the biggest yet.

More than 700 performers from 23 schools and community organisations brought down the house over two action-packed shows on Sunday.

The young stars decked the halls of P&J Live and rang in the Christmas season with plenty of holiday favourites and a few classic pop tunes thrown into the mix.

The proceeds from the more than 2,000 tickets sold–£15,000 raised across both shows–will support local schools through the Evening Express’ Pounds for Primaries project.

2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert: Pounds for Primaries

Evening Express editor Craig Walker was on hand for the celebration and thanked the performers and the audience for creating a memorable night.

“The Evening Express Christmas Concert has been a feature of Aberdeen’s festive season for more than 50 years and yesterday’s concert was the biggest ever.

“We had almost 700 performers over two shows and it was great to see the excitement, joy and talent from people across the north-east.

“A big part of the concert has been that money raised goes to good causes and as a result of yesterday £15,000 will be shared among schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire through the Evening Express’ Pounds for Primaries initiative.”

Just a taste of the highlights

