Thousands turn out to biggest ever Evening Express Christmas Concert

By Garrett Stell
December 12, 2022, 9:39 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 2:35 pm
Ballater Primary School hit all the right notes on Sunday afternoon at the 2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
Ballater Primary School hit all the right notes on Sunday afternoon at the 2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

The 2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert delivered on its promise of being the biggest yet.

More than 700 performers from 23 schools and community organisations brought down the house over two action-packed shows on Sunday.

The young stars decked the halls of P&J Live and rang in the Christmas season with plenty of holiday favourites and a few classic pop tunes thrown into the mix.

The proceeds from the more than 2,000 tickets sold–£15,000 raised across both shows–will support local schools through the Evening Express’ Pounds for Primaries project.

Music 4U on stage for the afternoon show’s finale. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert: Pounds for Primaries

Evening Express editor Craig Walker was on hand for the celebration and thanked the performers and the audience for creating a memorable night.

“The Evening Express Christmas Concert has been a feature of Aberdeen’s festive season for more than 50 years and yesterday’s concert was the biggest ever.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker welcomed the audience to last night’s 2022 Christmas Concert and shared the ticket sales results. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

“We had almost 700 performers over two shows and it was great to see the excitement, joy and talent from people across the north-east.

“A big part of the concert has been that money raised goes to good causes and as a result of yesterday £15,000 will be shared among schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire through the Evening Express’ Pounds for Primaries initiative.”

Just a taste of the highlights

Although the curtain has gone down on this year’s concert, you still have plenty of opportunities to see your favourite stars in the spotlight.

See tomorrow’s print editions for a special pullout featuring photos and more from the 2022 Evening Express Christmas concerts.

And check back online tomorrow afternoon for photos, video highlights and more from each performance as well as a look into how some of the students prepared for the big night.

Brimmond School stars at their festive best. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Academy feels the strain of north-east teacher shortages

Public consultation launched on proposed Fraserburgh school merger

North-east school claims top prize in energy transition challenge

