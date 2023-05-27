Yan Dhanda says Ross County survival would cap most enjoyable spell of career so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yan Dhanda says Ross County survival would cap most enjoyable spell of career so far

Midfielder Dhanda has been an impressive performer for the Staggies this season, after making the move from Swansea City last summer.

By Andy Skinner
Yan Dhanda makes his way to the penalty spot in Ross County's match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda is enjoying his football more than ever before – and is eager to repay Ross County by keeping them in the Premiership.

County travel to Kilmarnock on Sunday, in a crunch final day fixture in Ayrshire.

The Staggies will secure Premiership safety with a victory, however anything less will send Malky Mackay’s men into the relegation play-offs.

Fulfilling the target of top-flight safety is Dhanda’s main priority and he is determined to do it in style by securing the result his side needs at Rugby Park.

Midfielder Dhanda said: “Personally, and in career terms, it would mean a lot to help keep Ross County in the Premiership.

“I’m very grateful to this club and I’m enjoying football more than I probably have ever done.

Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Aberdeen.
“That’s all I wanted to do – come here and enjoy my football.

“I can honestly say I’m playing now with a smile on my face and enjoying every single game, especially playing here at home – I love it so much.

“It just means everything to me. I want to keep Ross County in the Premiership.

“That’s where they deserve to be and it’s where these fans deserve their football club to be.

“I don’t think this club should think anything other than being in the top division in Scotland.

“It is the same for myself. That’s why I came here, to play in this top division.

“Ross County have trusted me and believed in me and I’m justifying that now on the pitch – and paying it back.”

Midfielder has taken Staggies to his heart

Dhanda has been an impressive performer for County, particularly in the second half of the campaign following last summer’s switch from Swansea City last summer.

Throughout the campaign, Dhanda has clocked up four goals and six assists.

His form has not gone unnoticed, with English Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Dhanda, who recently became a father for the first time, insists he has quickly come to feel at home in the Highlands.

He added: “I love living here. My baby son Gio was born here and it is always going to have a special place in my heart.

“I’ve already said to my parents, hopefully he can play for Scotland. I’ve ordered him a Scotland kit already.

“I know the fans love me and it gives me that extra 10% when I’m on the pitch because I know how much they like watching me play.

“Like on Wednesday, scoring in front of them and not allowing ourselves to lose the game, I just love these games in Dingwall so much.

“I can’t wait for next season and us staying in the Premiership.”

Dingwall outfit ready for final push

County have taken seven points from their four post-split fixtures so far, having previously been four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Dhanda hopes the resolve of the Staggies’ squad can come to the fore in their time of need.

Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

The Englishman added: “From the moment I came here, we’ve had a tight group.

“Obviously we’ve had difficult times this season, but over the last five or six games we’ve shown how close we are.

“We’ll stick together to the very end.

“We’re going to the last game of the season still playing for our status next season. Some teams have nothing left to play for.

“It’s exciting. We have to go there and win and that’s what we’re paid for.

“It’s a massive game for the club on Sunday, but we’ll be looking forward to it.”

