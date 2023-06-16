Business More than 400 North Sea workers to ‘fight on’ after rejecting pay offer from Stork Unite the Union claims it is effectively a pay cut. By Hamish Penman and Keith Findlay June 16 2023, 2.13pm Share More than 400 North Sea workers to ‘fight on’ after rejecting pay offer from Stork Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5852263/more-than-400-north-sea-workers-to-fight-on-after-rejecting-pay-offer-from-stork/ Copy Link 0 comment Stork contractor working offshore. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation