GALLERY: Aberdeen Race for Life celebrates as over 1,600 people put on their trainers and fundraise

The fundraising event has raised £125,000 to help bring the fight to cancer.

Race for Life Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Race for Life Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Cameron Roy and Heather Fowlie

Race for Life Aberdeen has sprinted into the city as over 1,600 people got on their running gear to fundraise for the fight against cancer.

The horde of walkers, joggers and runners lined up along the Beach Esplanade to begin the events 5K, 10K and 3K runs on Sunday.

Other events included both Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids.

The day’s festivities raised a staggering £125,000 for Cancer Research UK to fund vital research in preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture some of the best moments. Can you spot yourself in the Race for Life Aberdeen crowds?

Race for Life Aberdeen, at the beach starting at Kings Links.
Hundreds of people took part in this years race.
A heart-felt message.
Another runner racing for someone special in their lives.
Many runners wore their support t-shirts.
A fantastic day for the race.
The 5k warm up took place on the grassy area near the beach boulevard.
The 5k warm up helping to loosen up the runners.
Race for Life Aberdeen, at the beach starting at Kings Links.
Jessica Rankine who took the warm ups, motivating the crowds and runners.
The start of the 5k- and their off!
Lines of pink t shirts at The start of the 5k.
Some ladies in tutu’s spotted running the 5k.
Jordan Ramsay of Stuartfield starting the 5k with a loud horn.
Hundreds of people and even some dogs took part in the race.
A fantastic event for all ages who walked and ran in unison today.
This little girl is hitching a ride on dad’s shoulders.
Men and women turned up to Aberdeen beach today to be part of a brilliant race.
Friends and family gathered together to do the run.
Crowds waited for their loved ones to finish the race.
People gathered around for the 10k warm up.
Starting at Kings Links, the 10k commenced.
The Gallivanting Garthdee Girls took part in the 10k warm up.
The 10k runners.
Hundreds of people took part in the 10k run down at the beach today.
We are loving this man’s pink bow headband!
It’s hard work running up the hill.
10k runners making their way back to the finish line.
Running along the boulevard.
Almost back from their 10k run.
People were in great spirits during the race.
This mum has managed to run with her baby, fantastic effort!
Making their way to the end of the Race for Life Aberdeen 10k.
A great effort from all that attended the Race for Life Aberdeen, even the pooches.
This lady had the right idea bringing her own water, it was hot today!
Lots of happy faces at the Race for Life Aberdeen.
A nice group photo after the race.
A sea of pink descended on Aberdeen beach today for the Race for Life.
A positive and energetic buzz for this years race.
The race was hugely popular this year.
Jessica Rankine who took the warm ups.
Enthusiastic participants in the warm up.
Many people beaming as they prepare to take on the race.
People were starting at Kings Links.
An enthusiastic start.
More dogs took part!
Waving to the crowds as they set off.
A nice view of the old Pittodrie in the background of the race.

 

 

 

 

 

