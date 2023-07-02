GALLERY: Aberdeen Race for Life celebrates as over 1,600 people put on their trainers and fundraise

Race for Life Aberdeen has sprinted into the city as over 1,600 people got on their running gear to fundraise for the fight against cancer.

The horde of walkers, joggers and runners lined up along the Beach Esplanade to begin the events 5K, 10K and 3K runs on Sunday.

Other events included both Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids.

The day’s festivities raised a staggering £125,000 for Cancer Research UK to fund vital research in preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture some of the best moments. Can you spot yourself in the Race for Life Aberdeen crowds?