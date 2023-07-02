Race for Life Aberdeen raises £125,000 for Cancer Research UK

Emotions were running high in Aberdeen as Race for Life got under way.

A total of 1,619 walkers, joggers and runners put their best foot forward on Sunday to lead the charge against cancer.

Participants lined up along the Beach Esplanade to begin the events 5K, 10K and 3K runs as fellow fundraisers took part in both the Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.

The annual fundraising event attracts crowds in the thousands each year, eager to give back and support those diagnosed with cancer.

Organisers said participants and spectators were “full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter” in equal measure.

Among the participants this year were MSPs Jackie Dunbar, Gillian Martin and David Torrance who took part in the Race for Life Aberdeen 10k.

Runners crossing the finishing line were presented with a special medal by MSP Kevin Stewart as the charity marked the event’s 30th year.

The day’s festivities raised a staggering £125,000 for Cancer Research UK to fund vital research in preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, thanked all those who lent their support during the event.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Aberdeen.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise.

“The atmosphere at Race for Life Aberdeen was hugely moving – full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.”

Aberdeenshire woman beats cancer

Jordan Ramsay from Stuartfield was guest of honour at the Aberdeen event, following her battle with thyroid cancer.

She sounded the alarm sending crowds of hopefuls across the starting line.

At the age of 21, Miss Ramsay was referred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for tests having developed a lump on her neck below her right ear and suffering months of exhaustion.

In May, 2021, she was given the devastating diagnosis. She proceeded to undergo surgery, radioactive iodine treatment and chemotherapy.

Now, two years on, she has completed treatment.

The young cancer survivor documented her journey on her Instagram page, in the hope of inspiring others battling cancer.

The 23-year-old said: “My scar tells the story of something that tried to break me but didn’t succeed.

“I’ve made friends for life from all over the world by writing my Instagram and Tik Tok pages. It makes what I’ve been through seem worthwhile when people message me saying that in some small way, I’ve helped them

“I’m proud to launch Race for Life Aberdeen on behalf of every single person in Scotland with cancer.”

Aberdeenshire woman raises £27,000 in memory of big sister

Lynn Dawson from Huntly took part in the event in memory of her sister Julie Williams.

The mother-of-two was just 46 when she died on May 30 after cancer spread to her liver.

Heartbroken by their loss, the team – named team nine to five, in tribute to Julie’s favourite Dolly Parton song – signed up to race in her honour.

To date, the group have raised more than £27,000.

Ms Dawson said losing her big sister changed their lives forever.

She said: “Our hearts were truly broken when we lost my big sister Julie.

“Life as we know it changed overnight and we will always have a Julie-shaped hole in our lives that cannot be filled by anyone other than Julie. Today is a tribute to Julie who we all loved so much.”