Argyll Gaelic singer Joy Dunlop to sing for King Charles at ‘Scottish coronation’

Gaelic singer and TV presenter Joy Dunlop will perform for King Charles and Queen Camila during a national service of thanksgiving and dedication this Wednesday.

Ms Dunlop who is originally from Connel, and a former pupil of Oban High School, will sing a Gaelic Psalm, written especially for the service.

She will perform at the king’s request, and will join thousands of people who will line the Royal Mile for the event.

As well as Gaelic, and the works of Robert Burns used during the service, some of the oldest jewels owned by the Crown will be used.

The Honours of Scotland, which are normally on display in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle, are the oldest crown jewels in Britain.

Objects include a crown made of Scottish gold, first worn in its current form by King James V after a much older crown was remodelled by a goldsmith, John Mosman, in 1540.

Joy Dunlop will sing a Gaelic piece by Aberdeen composer Paul Mealor

The Stone of Destiny will form part the service and there will also be a flypast by the Red Arrows afterwards.

There will be contributions from Church of Scotland ministers including the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, the minister of St Giles’, Rev Calum MacLeod, and the Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, Very Rev Prof David Fergusson.

During the act of worship, Miss Dunlop will sing the piece written by Aberdeen composer Paul Mealor.

The Aberdeen University professor’s setting of Psalm 118, was sung in Gaelic by Karen Matheson during a solemn event after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at St Giles’ Cathedral.

A favourite composer of the king, the musician also wrote a piece in Welsh for the coronation service in May.

Miss Dunlop, a BBC TV weather presenter, and Speak Gaelic presenter has strong links to the Gaelic language in spite of growing up in a home where the language was not spoken by her parents.

It is not the first time, Ms Dunlop has met the king, as she was presented with her Royal National Mod Gold Medal for singing by the monarch in Thurso in 2010.

Joy Dunlop received her Gold Medal at the 2010 Mod from the future King Charles III.

Our prayers will be with the King and Queen

Very Rev Prof David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, will take part in the Service of Thanksgiving.

He said: “I am delighted that Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla will be attending the national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ where they will be presented with the Honours of Scotland.

“For many centuries, these regalia have been used at ceremonial occasions in Scotland.”

He continued: “The King’s deep love of Scotland is well documented, and a national service of thanksgiving is a welcome opportunity for people to gather together in a moment of celebration.

Following her coronation in 1953, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth also took part in a service in St Giles Cathedral.

He added: “Our prayers will be with The King and Queen on their visit to Edinburgh.”