Scottish flights hit with huge delays due to ‘air traffic control failure’ across UK

Flights from Scotland have been hit with massive delays of up to eight hours amidst a “failure” of air traffic control services.

Passengers are also reporting flights being cancelled as routes across the country are grinding to a halt.

Passengers flying from London to Scotland have been told to expect delays of up to 12 hours, lasting well into the early hours.

NATS, which runs air traffic control services across the UK, says capacity restrictions have been imposed on flights to ensure they can continue to run safely.

In a statement, it said: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Have you been affected by the delays? Call us on 01224 343311 or e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Everything we know so far about air traffic control failure

NATS says UK airspace is not closed but “restrictions” are in place.

All airlines have been affected by the disruption.

Engineers are currently working to find the fault.

Airports have advised passengers to check with their airlines before arriving.

Airlines are continuously revising departure times with some Scottish flights now pushed back as much as 12 hours.

More cancellations are expected to be announced through the day.

How long will the air traffic delays last?

British Airways is currently warning passengers on social media it is working with NATS to understand the scale of the problem.

Meanwhile, customers are being warned to expect delays for most of the day with the 1pm arrival at Heathrow from Aberdeen now not expect to land until 9.30pm.

Images from Flightradar show a backlog of planes has been building on the ground at Heathrow due to the issues.

Aircraft do still appear to be taking-off and landing but with reduced numbers.

It is understood some passengers had already boarded planes when the issue arose, forcing aircraft to wait on the ground while full.

Edinburgh Airport has warned passengers not to travel to the airport before checking with their airline.

A social media post said: “This is a developing situation affecting some flights across the UK network. Passengers should not come to the airport before checking with their airline on the status of their flight.

This is a developing situation affecting some flights across the UK network. Passengers should not come to the airport before checking with their airline on the status of their flight. We are continuing to monitor the situation and we will provide further updates when we can. https://t.co/jG4PbLFNYg — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) August 28, 2023

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and we will provide further updates when we can.”

Easyjet flights have also been affected with the 2.10pm arrival in Inverness now not due until nearly 10pm.

A notice on the airline’s website reads: “We have been advised of an air traffic control issue currently affecting all flights due to fly into or out of United Kingdom airspace.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the impact of this issue and the timescale for normal operations to resume.”

Loganair has warned there is expected to be disruption to its services throughout the day.

The airline said in a social media post: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays.

“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”