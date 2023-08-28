Major Scottish legal firm to open an Inverness office

One of Scotland’s largest independent law firms is opening a new office in Inverness.

Thorntons’ Inverness office at Beechwood Business Park will be the company’s 14th location and its first in the Highlands.

The business, which has its headquarters in Dundee, said its new office has space to “develop a significant legal presence in the city”.

The new Inverness practice will offer private client services including wills, trusts, and tax planning.

Thorntons will also provide specialist business law advice to clients operating in sectors including commercial real estate, agriculture and hospitality.

Thorntons Inverness expansion ‘exciting times’

The firm is in the process of appointing a new Inverness-based team, which will include several senior legal figures.

Managing partner Lesley Larg has said the firm will seek opportunities to contribute to the local community.

She said: “These are very exciting times for our firm as we prepare to open our second new office of the year, this time in the flourishing city of Inverness.

“We have something unique to offer to the local marketplace and we look forward to introducing our services to a wide range of prospective clients.

“On the private client side, our in-depth knowledge of wills, trusts, and tax planning, will benefit individuals and families as they consider the future of their assets.

“Crucially, we also have significant experience of working across borders both here in the UK and internationally, enabling us to help local businesses to achieve their full potential.

“We will additionally seek opportunities to contribute to the local community. As a firm we are committed to making a positive difference to the areas where we live and work.”

Thorntons currently supports a range of initiatives which benefit individuals and groups in its local communities, including sports, the arts, medical research and local community enterprises.

Its private client team recently launched its annual charity wills campaign in support of Cash for Kids.

The firm, which waives its fee for wills made in the month of September in favour of donations to the charity, has raised more than £600,000 via the campaign, established 27 years ago.

The firm has 71 partners and employs more than 550 people across offices in Tayside, Fife, Edinburgh and Glasgow.