Scotland’s Renewables Powerhouse

Finlay McCutcheon of SSE Renewables says now is the time to invest in energy independence and lower cost, cleaner energy for Scottish consumers.

Over the past eight decades, the abundant natural resources in the North of Scotland have helped power Scottish and UK homes and businesses.

Built to last for 80 years, and beyond, the tapestry of hydro schemes constructed across the Highlands to harness the country’s water have done more than just produce Scotland’s original form of renewable electricity. They have become an integral thread of the fabric of modern Scottish society. They’ve brought sustainable power to the Highlands, and beyond, and in doing so have supported thousands of jobs and communities. They are, in effect, Scotland’s original ‘Renewables Powerhouse’.

SSE Renewables traces its roots right back to the beginnings of hydro-electricity here in Scotland. We’re proud of the role our predecessors played in bringing power to Highlands. The decisions made then were transformational for the region. And 80 years on, the Highlands are again at the forefront of the Scottish Government’s efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045 – five years ahead of the rest of the UK. We are determined SSE Renewables again plays a central role in achieving that goal.

We’re in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis precisely because we are so dependent on volatile gas markets. In all the current debate about how the UK will journey towards net zero, there’s no doubt that by striving for it and investing in it, we can secure increased energy independence and deliver lower cost, homegrown clean energy for Scottish and UK consumers.

That’s why at SSE we’ve set out detailed plans to invest up to £40bn across the next decade, focused on accelerating progress towards net zero, of which around £21bn can be spent in Scotland.

This planned investment can help unleash massive economic potential in the Highlands, supporting the local supply chain and creating skilled jobs, including jobs for young people wishing to work in their home communities. Right now, we’re employing apprentices, graduates and engineers from Inverness, Argyll, Wick and beyond.

Our team of dedicated wind analysts, hydro engineers and development personnel are leading the way in advancing the case for progressing Scotland’s next generation of new wind farms and hydro energy infrastructure.

We’re already preparing to construct four new wind farms over the coming years – Strathy South, Aberarder and Bhlaraidh Extension in the Highlands, and Viking Wind Farm in Shetland. Together, these new wind farms will be able to produce enough wind energy when completed to power three quarters of a million Scottish homes annually.

We’re also putting hydro at the heart of our net zero power system. Earlier this year we committed £100m to further developing our Coire Glas pumped hydro storage scheme project near Fort Augustus. If built, Coire Glas could become Britain’s biggest natural battery, capable of powering three million homes for 24 hours. At a cost of up to £1.5bn to deliver, it would be one of the biggest investments and engineering projects in Scotland, creating hundreds of construction jobs and injecting millions of pounds into the economy in direct supply chain support.

We’ve also unveiled plans to convert Britain’s largest conventional hydro power station, Sloy on the shores of Loch Lomond, into a further pumped hydro storage facility that can provide additional, flexible energy we need, when we need it.

By progressing our pipeline of next-generation wind and hydro energy prospects in the Highlands, we’re maintaining the drive towards meeting the Scottish Government’s net zero target by 2045.

Because, by investing in the delivery of a future pipeline, we can honour those who went before us 80 years ago in the best way possible and deliver a clean and secure energy future for the generations to come.

Finlay McCutcheon is Director of Onshore Renewables at SSE Renewables.

Powering jobs and opportunity

The wind farms and hydro power plants owned and operated by SSE Renewables in the Highlands are the backbone of Scotland’s renewables powerhouse. These home-grown power plants use Scotland’s natural wind and water resources to generate enough clean, green energy each year to power millions of homes and businesses across the UK.

But they generate more than just renewable electricity. Analysis shows they will create an economic power boost worth over £800m over their lifetime.

Four of SSE Renewables’ existing wind farms in Sutherland – Strathy North, Achany, Gordonbush, and Gordonbush Extension – will deliver £327m to the Scottish economy during their lifetime with £131m staying in the Scottish Highlands. And they’ll do so while supporting 50 jobs in the region.

In the Great Glen, four other SSE wind and hydro energy sites – Stronelairg Wind Farm, Bhlaraidh Wind Farm, Dunmaglass Wind Farm and Glendoe Hydro Power Station – will deliver a further £480m to the Scottish Highlands throughout their lifetime, of which £140m was contributed to the region during development and construction.

Investing in communities

SSE Renewables has committed to doing more to ensure Highland communities have what they need, now and for the future. The company is committed to ‘a just transition’ where it shares real value with the local communities in which it operates.

For over 10 years, SSE Renewables has provided funding for local projects close to its wind and hydro assets. In the last year alone, SSE Renewables has provided funding totaling around £5m to local Scottish communities, whilst the lifetime value so far of the company’s community fund in the Highland’s currently sits at £30m.

