Offshore worker lost job after being caught growing cannabis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Offshore worker lost job after being caught growing cannabis

Ross Walton set up two growing tents in his home near Alford, after deciding to self-medicate for various ailments.

By Danny McKay
Ross Walton leaving court during an earlier appearance. Image: DC Thomson
Ross Walton leaving court during an earlier appearance. Image: DC Thomson

An offshore worker who lost his job after growing his own cannabis has been admonished in the hope that it helps him get back into employment.

Ross Walton set up two growing tents in his home near Alford, after deciding to self-medicate for various ailments by growing his own cannabis plants.

The 32-year-old grew six plants, worth up to £5,000, after learning how to cultivate cannabis online.

Walton previously pled guilty to producing the Class B drug between March 1 2021 and May 13 2021 and sentence was deferred for him to be of good behaviour.

‘He thinks that would assist when people are searching his name’

He has now returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had been of good behaviour since the last hearing in February.

He explained Walton had started smoking cannabis after suffering mental health issues during Covid as well as chronic back pain.

Mr Kelly said: “He was socially isolated and didn’t go out to source cannabis. He did research and decided, risk-averse, he would grow his own cannabis.”

The solicitor went on: “As a result of his appearance in court, there have been photographs of him in the press and he lost his job as a result of his last appearance.”

Ross Walton gestures to our photographer after leaving court earlier this year. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Kelly asked for the court to admonish Walton, meaning that although the conviction goes on his record, he faces no further punishment.

He said: “He thinks that would assist when people are searching his name, etc.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna told Walton: “I’m content this seems to be a one-off situation and you’ve been making good progress.

“Unfortunately, you lost your job. Hopefully, you will be able to get employment.

“I’m content that you’ve learned your lesson in respect of this matter and I’m going to admonish you.”

Walton, now of Direlton Drive, Glasgow, was admonished.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Ross Walton leaving court during an earlier appearance. Image: DC Thomson
Child abuse survivor asks why social workers missed his suffering
Ross Walton leaving court during an earlier appearance. Image: DC Thomson
Two men in court on antique gun charges after Crimond firearms incident
Ross Walton leaving court during an earlier appearance. Image: DC Thomson
Wanted man knocked out police officer with whisky bottle after hiding in cupboard
Ross Walton leaving court during an earlier appearance. Image: DC Thomson
Abusive foster mum rubbed boy's face in urine, forced girl to eat vomit and…
Paul Jessiman, who is dubbed 'Deliveroo of cannabis cookies'
Drug runner dubbed the 'Deliveroo of cannabis cookies' given unpaid work
Ross Walton leaving court during an earlier appearance. Image: DC Thomson
Pair jailed after £1 million of cannabis found in Aberdeen
Ross Walton leaving court during an earlier appearance. Image: DC Thomson
Liverpool men avoid jail after leaving £17,000 drugs jar on Fraserburgh bus
Ross Walton leaving court during an earlier appearance. Image: DC Thomson
Fraserburgh man admits grooming teen in police sting operation
Ross Walton leaving court during an earlier appearance. Image: DC Thomson
Controlling police officer threatened to 'ruin' boyfriend with false sex abuse allegations
Rosehearty joiner John Ritchie, who has been jailed for teen sex abuse
'A vile monster': North-east sex offender jailed over historic sex offences on teenage girls