Offshore worker lost job after being caught growing cannabis

An offshore worker who lost his job after growing his own cannabis has been admonished in the hope that it helps him get back into employment.

Ross Walton set up two growing tents in his home near Alford, after deciding to self-medicate for various ailments by growing his own cannabis plants.

The 32-year-old grew six plants, worth up to £5,000, after learning how to cultivate cannabis online.

Walton previously pled guilty to producing the Class B drug between March 1 2021 and May 13 2021 and sentence was deferred for him to be of good behaviour.

‘He thinks that would assist when people are searching his name’

He has now returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had been of good behaviour since the last hearing in February.

He explained Walton had started smoking cannabis after suffering mental health issues during Covid as well as chronic back pain.

Mr Kelly said: “He was socially isolated and didn’t go out to source cannabis. He did research and decided, risk-averse, he would grow his own cannabis.”

The solicitor went on: “As a result of his appearance in court, there have been photographs of him in the press and he lost his job as a result of his last appearance.”

Mr Kelly asked for the court to admonish Walton, meaning that although the conviction goes on his record, he faces no further punishment.

He said: “He thinks that would assist when people are searching his name, etc.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna told Walton: “I’m content this seems to be a one-off situation and you’ve been making good progress.

“Unfortunately, you lost your job. Hopefully, you will be able to get employment.

“I’m content that you’ve learned your lesson in respect of this matter and I’m going to admonish you.”

Walton, now of Direlton Drive, Glasgow, was admonished.

