Blythswood’s shoebox appeal: 6 steps to bring joy this holiday season

Local charity Blythswood’s shoebox appeal marks its 30th anniversary this year, celebrating years of making a difference in people’s lives one shoebox at a time.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Before we know it, the season of giving will be upon us. It will soon be time to go shopping and buy presents for our loved ones.

But this year, how about showing your kindness and your care to a stranger in need by simply filling up a shoebox with small practical items that are often taken for granted? A bottle of shampoo, a pair of socks, or a bag of sweets can be little luxuries for people living in poverty.

Blythswood Care’s Shoebox Appeal

Blythswood Care is a charity that’s been organising shoeboxes filled with simple items like toiletries and wrapped like Christmas presents.

This community project was started 30 years ago when the charity noticed how basic things like toothbrushes and toothpaste could make a difference in the lives of other people.

Since 1993, Blythswood Care has delivered more than 2.5 million boxes, giving them to people who have nothing, young kids who have never had toys in their lives or people who don’t have soap to get showered.

Who receives the shoeboxes?

Blythswood Care sends the shoeboxes to anyone who’s impacted by rejection, isolation or poverty. They’re mainly distributed in countries in Eastern Europe: Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.

Last year the appeal produced 89,000 gift-filled boxes which were given to households, orphanages, hospitals and care homes in very low income communities. Many have gone to people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Blythswood’s chief executive James Campbell said: “Last year the number of boxes was up by seven percent and this enabled us to send three lorryloads to Ukraine instead of two.

“We are grateful to everyone who fills a box and to the volunteers who assist with collection and checking.

“Even if you’ve never done this before, please fill a box for Blythswood this year. These gifts are practical and personal and mean so much to the people who receive them.”

Prepare a shoebox: 6 steps to bring joy

Here’s how you can put together a shoebox for someone in need this holiday season:

1. Find an average-sized shoebox

Decide to fill it for a child, a teenager, woman or man.

2. Wrap the box and the lid separately

This will allow the lid to be removed without tearing the paper. Custom regulations require Blythswood Care to check the box’s contents.

3. Pack items in the box

Remove all unnecessary packaging. Choose items that will last rather than those with a short life and cannot be recycled.

Don’t know what to give? Here are some filler ideas.

4. Check all the items

Download the checklist here and tick all the items you have included. Secure the checklist to the outside of the box lid using sticky tape.

5. Donate to help transport your box

It costs around £7,000 pounds to transport a big lorry load of shoeboxes to the places that they need to go. Donating as little as £3 is a big help. Contribute online or by using the donation envelope (included in the Shoebox leaflet with the checklist) and then putting it on top of the items inside the shoebox. Secure the lid with rubber bands.

6. Deliver your box to your local collection point

For Christmas delivery, your shoebox should be at your collection point during the last week of October or first week of November.

Check the collections and drop-off schedule in Scotland.

For more information about Blythswood Care’s Shoebox Appeal, visit Blythswood Care’s website.

Read more: Generous granny compiles 465 care packages for shoebox appeal