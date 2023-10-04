Blythswood’s shoebox appeal: 6 steps to bring joy this holiday season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blythswood’s shoebox appeal: 6 steps to bring joy this holiday season

Make a difference in someone's life with a simple shoebox.

In partnership with Blythswood Care
boy in Kosovo receives a shoebox from Blythswood Care's shoebox appeal
Help out people in dire need like this boy in Kosovo.

Local charity Blythswood’s shoebox appeal marks its 30th anniversary this year, celebrating years of making a difference in people’s lives one shoebox at a time.

Before we know it, the season of giving will be upon us. It will soon be time to go shopping and buy presents for our loved ones.

But this year, how about showing your kindness and your care to a stranger in need by simply filling up a shoebox with small practical items that are often taken for granted? A bottle of shampoo, a pair of socks, or a bag of sweets can be little luxuries for people living in poverty.

Blythswood Care’s Shoebox Appeal

a woman bends down and gives a shoebox to a baby in winter clothing
Receiving shoeboxes filled with essential items can transform the lives of many people.

Blythswood Care is a charity that’s been organising shoeboxes filled with simple items like toiletries and wrapped like Christmas presents.

This community project was started 30 years ago when the charity noticed how basic things like toothbrushes and toothpaste could make a difference in the lives of other people.

Since 1993, Blythswood Care has delivered more than 2.5 million boxes, giving them to people who have nothing, young kids who have never had toys in their lives or people who don’t have soap to get showered.

Who receives the shoeboxes?

Blythswood Care sends the shoeboxes to anyone who’s impacted by rejection, isolation or poverty. They’re mainly distributed in countries in Eastern Europe: Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.

Last year the appeal produced 89,000 gift-filled boxes which were given to households, orphanages, hospitals and care homes in very low income communities. Many have gone to people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Blythswood’s chief executive James Campbell said: “Last year the number of boxes was up by seven percent and this enabled us to send three lorryloads to Ukraine instead of two.

“We are grateful to everyone who fills a box and to the volunteers who assist with collection and checking.

“Even if you’ve never done this before, please fill a box for Blythswood this year.  These gifts are practical and personal and mean so much to the people who receive them.”

Prepare a shoebox: 6 steps to bring joy

little girl receives a shoebox from Blythswood Care's shoebox appeal
Blythswood sends shoeboxes to orphanages, hospitals and care homes in very low income communities.

Here’s how you can put together a shoebox for someone in need this holiday season:

1. Find an average-sized shoebox

Decide to fill it for a child, a teenager, woman or man.

2. Wrap the box and the lid separately

This will allow the lid to be removed without tearing the paper. Custom regulations require Blythswood Care to check the box’s contents.

3. Pack items in the box

Remove all unnecessary packaging. Choose items that will last rather than those with a short life and cannot be recycled.

Don’t know what to give? Here are some filler ideas.

4. Check all the items

Download the checklist here and tick all the items you have included. Secure the checklist to the outside of the box lid using sticky tape.

5. Donate to help transport your box

It costs around £7,000 pounds to transport a big lorry load of shoeboxes to the places that they need to go. Donating as little as £3 is a big help. Contribute online or by using the donation envelope (included in the Shoebox leaflet with the checklist) and then putting it on top of the items inside the shoebox. Secure the lid with rubber bands.

6. Deliver your box to your local collection point

For Christmas delivery, your shoebox should be at your collection point during the last week of October or first week of November.

Check the collections and drop-off schedule in Scotland. 

For more information about Blythswood Care’s Shoebox Appeal, visit Blythswood Care’s website.

Read more: Generous granny compiles 465 care packages for shoebox appeal

