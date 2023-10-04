Met Office issues warning of heavy rain in Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Met Office issues warning of heavy rain in Highlands and Islands

The yellow weather warning will run from 3pm on Thursday.

By Louise Glen
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the west coast of Scotland.
A weather warning is in place for the West Highlands. Image: Met Office.

The Met Office has warned that widespread heavy rain is expected across the Highlands and Islands from mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Described as “persistent and heavy” rainfall – six inches is likely to fall in parts of the West Highlands.

The yellow weather warning is expected on Thursday into Friday.

It comes on the back of another warning for rain in place until midnight today, Wednesday.

The Western Isles, Highland and Argyll are expected to be impacted from 3pm on Thursday until midnight on Friday.

Met Office says “persistent rain” in West Highlands

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy and persistent rain is expected on Thursday and Friday and may lead to some disruption.

“Locally heavy and persistent rain is expected to develop on Thursday and Friday, following on from heavy rain across parts of this area on Wednesday.

“For lower-lying and southern parts of the warning area, 25 to 50 mm is likely to fall, with 75 mm in a few locations, but across the West Highlands 75-125 mm is likely, perhaps in excess of 150 mm in a few spots.”

Traffic Scotland warned drivers about the impact of the rain. It said motorists should expect increased stopping distances, increased journey times, reduced visibility, aquaplaning and flooding.

 

More from Highlands & Islands

boy in Kosovo receives a shoebox from Blythswood Care's shoebox appeal
Blythswood’s shoebox appeal: 6 steps to bring joy this holiday season
Scottish Water van
Uist water shortage: What happens when the water goes off on an island in…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Connor Mackay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Connor Mackay. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Wanted man knocked out police officer with whisky bottle after hiding in cupboard
Stuart Herd with his art gallery van in Tarbert, Loch Fyne.
Scottish artist with galleries in Tarbert, Ullapool and Inveraray found dead in caravan at…
Police officer standing with man walking in the distance.
Hero Highland police officers recognised for saving vulnerable suicidal missing person
Aerial view of land next to Nigg Energy Park.
Ports giant hints at major offshore wind base for Cromarty Firth
Lexi the spaniel sat beside owner Fiona Campbell, who is campaigning for changes to be made to antifreeze amid death of beloved dog
'She was my world': Lochaber woman calls for an ingredient change in anti-freeze amid…
Flotta
West of Orkney is first ScotWind project to apply for consents
Artist's impression of Chivas' proposed new distillery on Islay.
Chivas to build its first distillery on whisky island Islay
Norman Pitcairn and Louie Pitcairn on a hike in the Highlands. The pair were frequent visitors and fond of the Cairngorm area. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.
Family's £15k donation in memory of avid walker funds life-saving drone for Cairngorm Mountain…