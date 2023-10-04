Met Office issues warning of heavy rain in Highlands and Islands

The Met Office has warned that widespread heavy rain is expected across the Highlands and Islands from mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Described as “persistent and heavy” rainfall – six inches is likely to fall in parts of the West Highlands.

The yellow weather warning is expected on Thursday into Friday.

It comes on the back of another warning for rain in place until midnight today, Wednesday.

The Western Isles, Highland and Argyll are expected to be impacted from 3pm on Thursday until midnight on Friday.

Met Office says “persistent rain” in West Highlands

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy and persistent rain is expected on Thursday and Friday and may lead to some disruption.

“Locally heavy and persistent rain is expected to develop on Thursday and Friday, following on from heavy rain across parts of this area on Wednesday.

“For lower-lying and southern parts of the warning area, 25 to 50 mm is likely to fall, with 75 mm in a few locations, but across the West Highlands 75-125 mm is likely, perhaps in excess of 150 mm in a few spots.”

Traffic Scotland warned drivers about the impact of the rain. It said motorists should expect increased stopping distances, increased journey times, reduced visibility, aquaplaning and flooding.