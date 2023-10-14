Long-running row boils over with ANOTHER Aberdeen councillor facing Standards probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-running row boils over with ANOTHER Aberdeen councillor facing Standards probe

Could yet another Aberdeen councillor be hauled before the Standards Commission after Wednesday's racism row?

By Alastair Gossip
Councillor Jennifer Stewart and Lord Provost David Cameron were once again at each other this week. The row looks like it will spill out into, at least one, Standards Commission probe. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s lord provost could be probed by the standards watchdog – as the fallout from a furious council meeting continues.

Lord Provost David Cameron has had a long-running disagreement with independent councillor Jennifer Stewart.

After what was thought to be a Christmas truce struck last December, the pair have continued at loggerheads at nearly every public opportunity.

The impasse has left Mrs Stewart seeing “no other option” but to take her complaints to the Standards Commission, which scrutinises the conduct of councillors.

If she does, Mr Cameron would be the second councillor who entered the chambers on Wednesday an SNP member to be dobbed in.

But in the heat of the row, Mrs Stewart also challenged others to report her behaviour, if they think she’s out of line.

‘Racist’ jibe by then-SNP councillor started huge Aberdeen City Council row

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen member Kairin van Sweeden resigned her party membership after facing condemnation for an “absolutely racist” jibe aimed at Labour’s Deena Tissera.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said the comments by Aberdeen councillor Kairin van Sweeden were "unacceptable". Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
SNP leader, First Minister Humza Yousaf, stepped in to personally apologise to the Sri Lankan, who first moved to Aberdeen for university study.

She was derided for being a “new Scot” while debating how best to help children living in poverty.

The council went from debating how best to help the city’s poorest to national news with those two words.

Mr Yousaf called Ms van Sweeden’s attack “unacceptable” and, within hours, the SNP announced she had handed in her membership card.

She has also referred herself to the party’s national executive and opened herself to investigation from the standards watchdog too.

In the coming weeks, her places on council committees will be reconsidered after she left the ruling SNP and Lib Dem administration.

Cameron v Stewart: Another rematch of battling Aberdeen councillors

But ramifications for others now look to have rippled out in her wake.

The latest Cameron v Stewart bust-up came as the lord provost tried to process and de-escalate the shocking turn of phrase used to imply Ms Tissera had little understanding of British political history.

Labour councillor Deena Tissera said the jibe made her feel like "an outsider". Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
As he tried to get the protesting Labour benches, including Ms Tissera, to sit down, Mrs Stewart jumped to her feet.

The Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor lambasted the lord provost for failing to intervene “as soon as those awful words were said”.

A second break was enforced by Mr Cameron as she yelled “Intervene! Someone intervene!” before dismissively calling for former lord provost Barney Crockett to be reinstated.

After a back and forth of apology and angry response between councillors van Sweeden and Tissera, Mrs Stewart raised her hand again.

Mr Cameron seemed to take time – maybe eight seconds – between recognising she wanted to speak and inviting her to do so.

That was enough for another full scale incident.

Mouth half open, the lord provost looked as though he had something on the tip of his tongue.

Indeed, he later apologised for the appearance of reluctance to hear from Mrs Stewart, saying: “What I was going to say – because I was thinking of saying something before I noticed your hand – was I think Councillor Tissera summed it up quite well by saying let’s start showing respect at all the times across the chamber.”

‘Ageism’ claims after lord provost asked if he’s too old for the job

But Mrs Stewart rejected that explanation, demanding her own apology.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart claims Lord Provost David Cameron is a "misogynist" - and is now taking her concerns to the Standards Commission. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
“You talk about respect. I have not had any.

“My (showing of) respect is actually having not referred you to the Standards Commission.

“And perhaps Lord Provost, with the greatest of respect, if it is your age that is making a delay…”

A roar from the SNP benches was met with incredulity.

“Oh Councillor Mrs Stewart! That’s ageism!” said 77-year-old Mr Cameron.

The independent replied: “Not at all. And you’ve been totally sexist to me throughout my whole time.

“I think you’re absolutely a misogynist – a man who hates women.”

“And furthermore, the lord lieutenants have to retire at 75, but that doesn’t seem to apply to you…”

Mr Cameron agreed as he broke up the meeting for lunch – “It doesn’t, you’re quite right.”

Another councillor yelled, “Standards!” as Mrs Stewart screamed: “YOU KNOW WHAT? REFER ME TO STANDARDS. Bring it on!

“Because my God I have had enough of a time with him (the lord provost). I am sick of you all.”

Aberdeen City councillors told to ‘regulate’ their own behaviour

Amid all the bedlam, milquetoast joint interim chief governance officer Vikki Cuthbert said they had all signed up to the councillors’ code of conduct and should “regulate their own conduct”.

After the meeting, which eventually got back on track to discuss citizen assemblies and winter coats for deprived kids, Mrs Stewart doubled down on much of what she had said.

Calling the lord provost a “bully”, she defended her “democratic right – not to be hung for – to voice my view”.

“I think my only option now, and I didn’t want to go down this road, is to refer him to the Standards Commission,” she added.

“There are so many situations where he has targeted me. It is unacceptable.”

Lord Provost: ‘Our council would be a better place if more people thought before speaking’

The Press and Journal caught Lord Provost David Cameron leaving council chambers.

Asked if he was a misogynist, the septuagenarian replied: “No.”

He has faced with claims of sexism before.

Aberdeen Lord Provost David Cameron says he will be seeking legal advice after his latest head-to-head with Councillor Jennifer Stewart. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Once Mrs Stewart had told us she was going to the watchdog, Mr Cameron added: “It is disappointing that pausing briefly to think during a council meeting has resulted in me being attacked due to my age, reported to standards and defamed through the media.

“I would never discourage anyone from taking a moment to think before speaking. In fact, I think our council would be a better place if more people did so.

“Given what Councillor Mrs Stewart has said I will be seeking legal advice.”

Mrs Stewart, 59, highlighted she had made the “ageist” comment, in her words: “With the greatest of respect.”

An SNP spokesman would not be drawn on whether the jibe would be reported to the Standards Commission, indicating public threats of such were not too helpful.

But perhaps, there will be a third city councillor under scrutiny in the not-too-far-off future.