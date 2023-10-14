Teenager charged after altercation between motorcyclist and van driver in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager charged after altercation between motorcyclist and van driver in Aberdeen

The incident happened on the city's Crown Street yesterday, as shocked onlookers watched.

By Chris Cromar
Policeman standing next to motorcycle.
A policeman stands next to the motorcycle that was involved in the incident. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An 18-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance between a motorcyclist and a van driver in Aberdeen yesterday.

The incident, which happened on the city’s Crown Street at about 11am on Friday, saw an fracas take place between two men.

One of the men was driving a motorcycle whilst the red van was from Graeme W Cheyne Builders.

Police officer standing next to motorcycle.
The motorcycle that was seized by police. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Onlookers looked on in shock as the incident took place in broad daylight.

A video taken by an eyewitness showed two police officers running to the scene to intercept.

‘Inquires are ongoing’

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on Crown Street, Aberdeen, at around 11am on Friday October 13.

“Officers attended and an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. A report is being sent to the procurator fiscal. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation