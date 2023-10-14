Teenager charged after altercation between motorcyclist and van driver in Aberdeen

An 18-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance between a motorcyclist and a van driver in Aberdeen yesterday.

The incident, which happened on the city’s Crown Street at about 11am on Friday, saw an fracas take place between two men.

One of the men was driving a motorcycle whilst the red van was from Graeme W Cheyne Builders.

Onlookers looked on in shock as the incident took place in broad daylight.

A video taken by an eyewitness showed two police officers running to the scene to intercept.

‘Inquires are ongoing’

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on Crown Street, Aberdeen, at around 11am on Friday October 13.

“Officers attended and an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. A report is being sent to the procurator fiscal. Inquiries are ongoing.”