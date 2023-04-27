Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism row explodes at council meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism row explodes at council meeting

Female councillors demanded an apology from Lord Provost David Cameron, citing "religious intolerance, intimidation, sexual harassment, heckling, constant interruptions, and not being allowed free and fair debate and speech".

Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
By Alastair Gossip

The words seemed to stick in the throat of the lord provost as he read them.

“I will apologise – cough – to Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and anyone else in the chamber who feels I have not treated them fairly.”

A pause.

“You have my assurances I will ensure everyone will be treated fairly and listened to going forward,” Lord Provost David Cameron said.

But it was a script that took 10 minutes for him to perfect, not without the legal and diplomatic input of three top officials taking home a collective £250,000 a year.

The besieged civic head of the city hunkered down with council chief executive Angela Scott, interim chief governance officer Jenni Lawson and interim legal services manager Alan Thomson.

Just moments into the meeting before a smattering of people in the public gallery, he found himself struggling to regain control.

How did the lord provost get here?

It’s a row that has been bubbling away since Mr Cameron took the post last May. On Tuesday, it finally boiled over.

A month ago, Mrs Stewart accused the SNP/Liberal Democrat administration of “an attack on the Catholic community” as they slashed funding for the city’s Nativity scene.

When depute provost, Jennifer Stewart led the ceremony to open the nativity at St Nicholas Kirk in 2021. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
When depute provost, Jennifer Stewart led the ceremony to open the Nativity at St Nicholas Kirk in 2021. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

“The nativity is not Catholic. It’s Christian. And your statement…. I find slightly offensive,” the lord provost interjected.

There was a heated back and forth then, ending in both promising to go home and watch the post-game playback on the council website.

Mrs Stewart said she was defending Christian faith communities.

Mr Cameron claimed she said the move had targeted Catholics “specifically”.

“I will listen to the playback and if I am wrong, I will openly apologise to you,” he promised.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart took lord provost to task

Mr Cameron managed only 16 words of welcome at the Town House before that IOU was cashed in within seconds.

The problem for the pair, embroiled in dramatic loggerheads for months, was that both were correct – as you can see here.

Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said "enough" in the face of "harassment" from the Lord Provost David Cameron. He later apologised. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said “enough” in the face of “harassment” from the Lord Provost David Cameron. He later apologised. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

But added to the claims of sexist shouting down of female councillors, Mrs Stewart would not budge.

Leaping to her feet, the Queen’s Cross, Hazlehead and Countesswells independent said: “I would like to seek assurance that I am not going to experience religious intolerance as I have at the previous council meetings, intimidation, sexual harassment as I see it, heckling, constant interruptions, and not being allowed – by you as lord provost – free and fair debate and speech.

“I am stopped at every turn. It’s not acceptable.

“As a woman coming up on her 60s I will not tolerate it any longer. Enough.”

The two have been in backrooms talks in recent months after a fiery clash in December ended in Mrs Stewart storming out of the chamber.

Fierce row erupted when Lord Provost David Cameron was 16 words in

The lord provost twice tried to utter “I hear what you are saying” as a means of moving on and grappling back control of his own meeting.

It did not work. There was a full five minutes of negotiating.

Lord Provost David Cameron tried to regain control of the meeting but eventually had to seek legal advice. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Lord Provost David Cameron tried to regain control of the meeting but eventually had to seek legal advice. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“I said I would give you a public apology if I was wrong and on that point, I was not wrong,” Mr Cameron tried.

For that effort, he was told Mrs Stewart “cannot be hung in a democratic society for my words and lived experience”.

Then the lord provost apologised for his colleague’s “interpretation” of his words.

Continued impasse was met with a loud sigh by former university academic Cameron, followed by an angry flash of teeth (“You don’t know anything about me”) at Councillor Stewart’s final lecture (“This isn’t about me, maybe it’s about you”).

Virtual world offers no respite for under-fire Lord Provost David Cameron

And just when the lord provost breathed a sigh of relief… he was blindsided from long distance.

Up popped Labour’s Deena Tissera on the big screen via Microsoft Teams, requesting an apology for his “out of order” behaviour.

It was another blow for Mr Cameron, who arrived in the high-profile job already shrouded in “concerning” misconduct controversy.

Ms Tissera too has accused Mr Cameron of sexism since gaining election in May – a charge he denied.

Councillor Deena Tissera also called out the "out of order" behaviour of Lord Provost David Cameron. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Councillor Deena Tissera also called out the “out of order” behaviour of Lord Provost David Cameron. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I respect the position of lord provost very much and I think as lord provost you should consider treating us all equally,” Councillor Tissera said on Tuesday.

“I have had a couple of instances where you have not treated me in the appropriate manner.

“You have asked me to be quiet and stopped me from speaking – particularly on issues probably you didn’t like to hear.”

It was certainly an unwelcome intervention for the lord provost, who paused the fledgling meeting for 10 minutes to strategise how best to even reach the first agenda item.

His two-line apology, a climbdown from the non-apology proffered minutes before, was enough.

At least it is for Councillor Mrs Stewart, “as long as it’s minuted”.

Speaking to The P&J on Wednesday, she added: “I accept his apology – as long as it’s not an apology for ‘my perception’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

motorcyclist dies
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
The e-bikes are primarily for people hoping to travel the Fortmartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
E-bikes set to be launched in Ellon next month
First Aberdeen is reintroducing its 1970s and 80s bus design to mark its milestone 125 year anniversary. Image: First Aberdeen.
First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman 'fiercely independent'
Marek Roszkiewicz attacked a Lidl worker who asked him for identification. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man attacked Lidl worker who requested proof of age for alcohol
May Day march
May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
The incident happened next to P&J Live in Stoneywood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
4
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
6
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
New visuals of Inverness Castle transformation revealed as Runrig announced as the star of…
7
Guinea pig. Image: System.
Police investigate after guinea pig posted through window in Orkney
8
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens
9
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
10
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off

More from Press and Journal

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park. Image: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire
Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
A drone test was carried out in Argyll and Bute in 2020. Picture by Skyports/ PA Wire
Argyll drone school meals delivery pilot up for national award
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after 'tragic deaths'
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Image: Police Scotland.
Police in Alness hunt thieves who cracked open ATM
A £3.1 million project to improve visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorgge have been completed - including a new centre and improved paths, giving access to three extra waterfalls for the first time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Corrieshalloch Gorge reopens following £3.1 million improvement project
(L-R) Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric; Neil Gray, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy. Image: Sumitomo
Japanese cabling giant plans Highland factory
The fairy bridge, hidden deep in Glen Creran. Image: Solway Tours
Argyll forest trail leading to hidden fairy bridge reopens
Spring fashion has sprung. This pink ruffle maxi dress is £60 from River Island. Photo supplied by PR Shots.
Society's top spring fashion picks for beer garden season
The Tarmachan Cafe team forages for mushrooms in the local area. Image: Sim Cannety Clarke
Tarmachan Cafe's adventurous takes on classic dishes rack up a lot of love in…
Turriff United FC (Navy) v Brora Rangers FC (Red) Highland League Pictured is Brora's Gavin Morrison. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 19/01/2019
Former Brora Rangers man Gavin Morrison hoping for a change of play-off luck with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]