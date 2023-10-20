Storm Babet: Timeline of devastating rainfall in charts and maps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Timeline of devastating rainfall in charts and maps

Storm Babet's impact in charts and maps as heavy rainfall pushes water levels surging to record heights Ema Sabljak reports.
Ema Sabljak
South Esk water levels rose so high they broke Sepa sensors in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
South Esk water levels rose so high they broke Sepa sensors in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

Storm Babet pushed water levels past all-time records as river South Esk floods Brechin.

Some areas of Angus have seen nearly half of their annual rain total fall in the 36 hours following from 9pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, water level sensors at Brechin broke as the river inundated the gauges in the early hours of Friday.

With Storm Babet set to continue into the weekend, we have analysed rainfall and water levels up to Friday morning using data from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Storm Babet’s worst rainfall in charts

Storm Babet hit with full force on Thursday.

Areas covered by the red and amber warnings in Angus, Aberdeenshire, Perth and Kinross and Dundee saw upwards of 90mm of rain in just 36 hours.

Some areas like the Waterside Perth station, near Glen Esk in Angus, are even approaching 200mm.

That is equal to 43.2% of the station’s total recorded rainfall since the start of 2023.

But rainfall brought by Storm Babet is considerable even for the weather stations which saw more rain so far this year.

The Waterside Perth station recorded more than 10mm of rain each hour between 3pm and 10pm on Thursday.

With 143.4mm over the 36 hours, Charr recorded the most rainfall in Aberdeenshire.

Murton, which is one of the stations nearest to Brechin saw severe rainfall starting at 8am.

And the impact of the rain in the region was clear from the rising River South Esk in Brechin.

At 12pm the first reports began to circulate that Brechin may have to be evacuated amid flooding concerns.

By 2.30pm, Angus Council had confirmed it had identified 370 homes to evacuate as water levels passed 0.5 metres.

Less than an hour later further homes in Tannadice and Finavon were included in evacuation plans.

By 4pm, Storm Babet pushed water levels past one metre.

And in just four hours, it climbed to two metres.

But the worst was yet to come when the river inundated the gauge allowing for no further measurements in the early hours of the morning.  

The river breached Brechin defences around 4am with Angus Council confirming river levels reached 4.4m above normal levels.

Sepa lists 3.52 metres as being the highest level on record for the station after the height was reached in November of last year.

The scale of the flooding was made apparent in drone footage taken on Friday morning.

Emergency crews spent the morning evacuating dozens of Brechin residents from their flooded homes. 

Areas outside of Angus have also seen severe flooding, such as Invergowrie where some residents had to be rescued. 

The nearby MyInefield measuring station showed that rainfall picked up in the early hours of the night.

But Storm Babet is not finished yet with the Met Office announcing a further red warning for Saturday.

Further weather warnings for Saturday

The fresh red warning once again covers the Angus towns of Brechin, Forfar, Kirriemuir and Montrose – and last the whole of Saturday.

However, forecasters warn that Aberdeenshire and Grampian will also face the worst of poor weather.

Rainfall reaching between 70mm to 100 mm is expected over a period of 18 to 24 hours, with the highest accumulations over the hills.

The warning reads: “The heaviest rainfall is most likely to occur over upland parts of Angus, Aberdeenshire and Grampian, although even lower-lying areas will see some heavy rain.

“These areas overlap those most affected by the prolonged rain on Thursday and early Friday, thus likely to prolong or renew impacts.”

See more of our Storm Babet coverage:

