News Storm Babet live updates: All the latest news, travel and disruption as Met Office signal red alert Follow our up-to-date live blog for headlines, pictures and news as Storm Babet hits the north and north-east. By The P&J live team October 18 2023, 11.32am Share Storm Babet live updates: All the latest news, travel and disruption as Met Office signal red alert Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6224728/storm-babet-live-updates/ Copy Link 0 comment A red weather warning across Aberdeenshire has been issued for Storm Babet by the Met Office. The Met Office have issued a red alert as Storm Babet gets set to hit the north and north-east. Residents from Stonehaven down to Forfar have been given a “danger to life” warning as experts predict “fast-flowing and deep flood water”. The rain and wind are forecast for Thursday and Friday. Storm Babet is expected to cause travel disruption with power cuts also likely across Aberdeenshire. Follow our live coverage of Storm Babet and other weather-related disruptions below. Please allow a moment for updates to load.
