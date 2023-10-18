Storm Babet live updates: All the latest news, travel and disruption as Met Office signal red alert

The Met Office have issued a red alert as Storm Babet gets set to hit the north and north-east.

Residents from Stonehaven down to Forfar have been given a “danger to life” warning as experts predict “fast-flowing and deep flood water”.

The rain and wind are forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Storm Babet is expected to cause travel disruption with power cuts also likely across Aberdeenshire.

