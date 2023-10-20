Red ‘danger to life’ warning for Aberdeenshire EXTENDED until Sunday as new amber alert issued in Highlands

The Met Office has extended the current red warning for Aberdeenshire until Sunday.

It has been announced that “further heavy rainfall is expected to lead to further severe flooding and disruption.”

Montrose, Laurencekirk, Brechin and Inverbervie are among the towns affected by the extended red “danger to life” warning.

Storm Babet’s torrential rain and strong winds have led to dangerous levels of floodwater in the north and north-east of Scotland.

Amber warning issued for the Highlands

Meanwhile, a new amber alert for rain has been issued in some parts of the Highlands, which will also be in place until Sunday.

Several towns north of Inverness are affected by the latest warning, including Dingwall, Alness, Dornoch, Golspie, Tain, Brora and Bonar Bridge.

Met Office’s warning

The Met office has alerted of what serious issues can be expected due to the torrential rains.