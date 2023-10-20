Red ‘danger to life’ warning for Aberdeenshire EXTENDED until Sunday as new amber alert issued in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red ‘danger to life’ warning for Aberdeenshire EXTENDED until Sunday as new amber alert issued in Highlands

The Met Office issued this morning an extended red alert for rain that will affect Montrose, Laurencekirk, Brechin and Inverbervie.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Met Office has extended the current red warning for Aberdeenshire until Sunday.

It has been announced that “further heavy rainfall is expected to lead to further severe flooding and disruption.”

Montrose, Laurencekirk, Brechin and Inverbervie are among the towns affected by the extended red “danger to life” warning.

Red warning caused by Storm Babet has been extended until Sunday. Image: Met Office.

Storm Babet’s torrential rain and strong winds have led to dangerous levels of floodwater in the north and north-east of Scotland.

Amber warning issued for the Highlands

Meanwhile, a new amber alert for rain has been issued in some parts of the Highlands, which will also be in place until Sunday.

Several towns north of Inverness are affected by the latest warning, including Dingwall, Alness, Dornoch, Golspie, Tain, Brora and Bonar Bridge.

A new amber alert has been issued for some areas in the Highlands. Image: Met Office.

Met Office’s warning

The Met office has alerted of what serious issues can be expected due to the torrential rains.

  • Danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater
  • Extensive flooding to homes and businesses
  • Collapsed or damaged buildings or structures
  • Road closures and bus and train service delays and cancellations
  • Dangerous driving conditions because of spray and flooded roads
  • Loss of power and other essential services, such as gas, water and mobile phone service
  • Communities completely cut off, perhaps for several days

