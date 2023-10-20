Storm Babet: North and north-east farmers face devastation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Storm Babet: North and north-east farmers face devastation

The Met Office has extended the red alert for rain in some areas and has issued three new alerts across the north and north-east.

By Katrina Macarthur
Local Farmer Paul McLean from Keillor Farm came to the rescue of the residents of Kettins with sandbags all filled on the farm. The Ketttins burn burst its banks and covered the entire village green with water. Image: Ronald Stephen
Local Farmer Paul McLean from Keillor Farm came to the rescue of the residents of Kettins with sandbags all filled on the farm. The Ketttins burn burst its banks and covered the entire village green with water. Image: Ronald Stephen

Farmers in South Aberdeenshire, Dundee, and Angus and Tayside have been faced with devastation as Storm Babet continues to sweep its way across the country.

With red ‘danger to life’ warnings in place, farmers were preparing for the worst this week and tried their best to get potatoes lifted, bales shifted and livestock moved to higher ground before the storm arrived.

Arable farmer Amy Geddes from Abroath, is NFU Scotland‘s Angus area chair and said it has been ”heartbreaking” to see and hear the loss of life, flooding and storm damage from across rural Angus.

Her farm lies 80m above sea level so her land has only suffered minor flooding damage but she said there are farmers only a few miles away in a very different situation.

Farmers facing flooding during Storm Babet

Mrs Geddes said that one farmer in the Forfar area has faced severe flooding in his poultry sheds and is trying to sook water out with a tank, while others have hundreds of acres of newly sown crops under water.

She said: “Many farmers were only just recovering from the heavy rainfall two weeks ago. This latest storm looks set to continue into the weekend and I would urge farmers and rural communities to reach if they need help, to keep an eye out for neighbours and not feel they have to cope alone.”

Ms Geddes urged those who are struggling to contact RSABI on 0808 1234 555 for help and support.

Meanwhile, farmers have been helping the local community by providing bales to place around homes and distributing sandbags.

More from Farming

Post Thumbnail
Steady trade for Blackface rams at Stirling
Sale leader was first prize senior winner Goldies Torpedo. Image: MacGregor Photography
Goldies herd tops Limousin sale in Carlisle at 32,000gns
The Wight family's Midlock pen led the way at day one of the Lanark Blackface sale.
Midlock leads Blackface shearlings at Lanark to £45,000
Brothers Graeme and Grant Rhind, of Lower Speyside won the beef cattle dressing competition.
Lower Speyside and East Mainland win beef cattle and prime lamb dressing
Dalgarno Chemicals and Oils new owners and old owners
New ownership at Dalgarno Chemicals and Oils
The malting barley premium hit a September record of £67.50. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media
Malting barley and milling wheat now at record premium
A proportion of farmers and crofters are awaiting payments. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Agricultural payments: Have you received your share of £288m?
Beth works work full-time on her mum's farm and part-time at a livery yard. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Banchory young farmer aims to preserve the Clydesdale horse breed
Darren and Michelle with the two Silvermere Charolais bulls destined for Stirling Bull Sales. Picture by Jason Hedges
Keith duo prepare for Stirling Bull Sales
Lara Hourie. All images supplied by The Orkney Dairy
The Orkney Dairy is labour of love for team behind fourth generation family farm