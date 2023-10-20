Storm Babet: North and north-east farmers face devastation

Farmers in South Aberdeenshire, Dundee, and Angus and Tayside have been faced with devastation as Storm Babet continues to sweep its way across the country.

With red ‘danger to life’ warnings in place, farmers were preparing for the worst this week and tried their best to get potatoes lifted, bales shifted and livestock moved to higher ground before the storm arrived.

Arable farmer Amy Geddes from Abroath, is NFU Scotland‘s Angus area chair and said it has been ”heartbreaking” to see and hear the loss of life, flooding and storm damage from across rural Angus.

Her farm lies 80m above sea level so her land has only suffered minor flooding damage but she said there are farmers only a few miles away in a very different situation.

Farmers facing flooding during Storm Babet

Mrs Geddes said that one farmer in the Forfar area has faced severe flooding in his poultry sheds and is trying to sook water out with a tank, while others have hundreds of acres of newly sown crops under water.

She said: “Many farmers were only just recovering from the heavy rainfall two weeks ago. This latest storm looks set to continue into the weekend and I would urge farmers and rural communities to reach if they need help, to keep an eye out for neighbours and not feel they have to cope alone.”

Ms Geddes urged those who are struggling to contact RSABI on 0808 1234 555 for help and support.

Meanwhile, farmers have been helping the local community by providing bales to place around homes and distributing sandbags.